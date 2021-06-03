Tiffany Haddish to Play Olympic Tack & Field Star Florence Griffith Joyner a/k/a Flo-Jo

*#TiffanyHaddish may be busy these days with her TV hosting duties and plans to become an adoptive mother—but she’s also headed back to the big screen by taking on the role of an Olympic icon. It has just been announced that Tiffany Haddish is set to play the legendary and glamourous track & field star #FlorenceGriffithJoyner in an upcoming biopic.

According to industry insider @Deadline, Tiffany Haddish will tackle her most challenging role to date, as she has been officially named as the star of a Florence Griffith Joyner (also known as “Flo-Jo”) biopic, who she says was one of her life-long heroes. Tiffany will play the three-time Olympic Gold-winning track and field star and also serve as one of the film’s executive producers along with Flo-Jo’s husband and former coach Al Joyner. It’s no secret that in order to physically portray Flo-Jo, who was known for her incredible body and glamorous style, Tiffany has already started practicing many of Flo-Jo’s training methods and routines—and Joyner has also been training her personally to play his late wife.

The as-yet-untitled film is said to chronicle Flo-Jo’s inspiring life that led her to becoming one of the greatest athletes of all-time and also her sad and untimely death at the just 38 years old in 1998 following an epileptic seizure she had while sleeping. The project will also provide an in-depth look at her lasting impact in the world of sports, specifically track and field.

