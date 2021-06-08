Tuesday, June 8, 2021
Despite Pending Divorce, Kim K Loves Kanye West ‘for Life’ in 44th B-day Tribute

By Fisher Jack
kim kanye*As thousands of fans around the world are wishing Kanye West a happy 44th birthday, his estranged wife (Kim Kardashian) has also decided to do the same despite their pending divorce.

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star took to Instagram Tuesday morning to share a short but sweet message to her husband of nearly seven years. She said over a photo of her and Kanye with their kids: “Happy Birthday. Love U for life!”

The numerous tributes to West speak to their amicability since Kim officially filed for divorce from the “All of the Lights” rapper in February, though Page Six broke the news in early January that the marriage had dissolved beyond repair.

She even took to her IG Story to share another sweet pic of Kanye when he was a kid. Earlier in the day, her sister Khloe Kardashian posted a birthday message to her brother-in-law. 💙

