Monday, June 7, 2021
HomeLivingBusiness
Business

Snoop Dogg: Def Jam Appoints Rapper as Executive Creative and Strategic Consultant / WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

Snoop Dogg
Snoop Dogg

*Today, Def Jam announced that Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., professionally known as Snoop Dogg, a global superstar, entrepreneur, and cultural icon, is joining the label as Executive Creative and Strategic Consultant, a new role that will allow him to strategically work across the label’s executive team and artist roster.

With an immediate focus on A&R and creative development, Snoop Dogg is joining Def Jam as a senior strategic advisor, based in Los Angeles and reporting to Universal Music Group Chairman & CEO Sir Lucian Grainge and Def Jam interim Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Harleston.

“We’re thrilled that the one and only Snoop Dogg is bringing his deep industry experience, strong relationships, boundless creativity and infectious energy to Def Jam,” said Sir Lucian Grainge.

“I have had the pleasure knowing and working with Snoop Dogg for more than twenty years. Not only does Snoop understand what it takes to be a successful artist, he is one of the most creative, strategic and entrepreneurial people I know. Snoop has a genuine passion for the label and the culture, and we are all excited to have Snoop join the Def Jam Family,” said Jeffery Harleston.

READ THIS STORY ON EURWEB: Martin Lawrence Accused of Violence on ‘Martin’ Set – Almost Gave Actor A Concussion / VIDEO

Previous articleFamily of Ohio Boy Who Committed Suicide Over Bullying to Receive $3M from School District
Next articleIssa Rae Tapped to Voice Spider-Woman in ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Sequel
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO