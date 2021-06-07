Snoop Dogg: Def Jam Appoints Rapper as Executive Creative and Strategic Consultant / WATCH

*Today, Def Jam announced that Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., professionally known as Snoop Dogg, a global superstar, entrepreneur, and cultural icon, is joining the label as Executive Creative and Strategic Consultant, a new role that will allow him to strategically work across the label’s executive team and artist roster.

With an immediate focus on A&R and creative development, Snoop Dogg is joining Def Jam as a senior strategic advisor, based in Los Angeles and reporting to Universal Music Group Chairman & CEO Sir Lucian Grainge and Def Jam interim Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Harleston.

“We’re thrilled that the one and only Snoop Dogg is bringing his deep industry experience, strong relationships, boundless creativity and infectious energy to Def Jam,” said Sir Lucian Grainge.

“I have had the pleasure knowing and working with Snoop Dogg for more than twenty years. Not only does Snoop understand what it takes to be a successful artist, he is one of the most creative, strategic and entrepreneurial people I know. Snoop has a genuine passion for the label and the culture, and we are all excited to have Snoop join the Def Jam Family,” said Jeffery Harleston.

