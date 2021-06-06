Martin Lawrence Accused of Violence on ‘Martin’ Set – Almost Gave Actor A Concussion / VIDEO

*In this social media age, we’re more likely to hear the typical rumors and/ or “he say, she say” narratives more often than not. Yet, these most recent allegations about Martin Lawrence from actor/comedian Chris Williams were much more on the believable side of things.

Williams, the younger brother of actress Vanessa Williams took social media on a whirlwind of a journey as he expressed great regret and disappointment with his first guest star role on the show Martin. His detailed Instagram post, including video of a specific scene, quickly turned into viral reposts on Twitter after his vivid accounts of the disrespect and unprofessionalism on set from Lawrence, caught the public’s attention.

“This was one of my first guest star roles back in the ’90s[,]” he wrote. It was an interesting experience for many reasons: I auditioned and got the job, but on the DAY I was shooting, I had to have an ‘extra’ audition JUST for the egomaniacal Martin Lawrence…It was confusing because I had already been given the job and this was one of my first experiences so I just went along with it. Then when we were on set, he yelled at the person bringing him NEW water because he had taken a sip out of the last one and had someone following him around with a fan. I had never seen a ‘star’ treat people so rudely,” shadowandact reports.

He then went on to describe what it was like shooting the final scene shown in the Instagram post. In the scene, Lawrence is supposed to be beating up a mannequin. But, as Williams wrote, “Out of nowhere I feel the dummy land on me and with all of his weight jumped on me and my head slammed into the ground. I was dazed and confused and almost had a concussion. I didn’t know what was happening,” he expressed.

This goes to show that when entering any industry even as a rookie, there are boundaries that need to be put in place. If you don’t stand for something, you will end up falling for anything.

As unfortunate as this incident was, this is coincidentally not the first allegation against Lawrence. The first and most serious one was from his former co-star Tasha Campbell who famously quit after accusations of sexual harassment hit the fan.

According to iHeart Radio, Lawrence told GQ that he ended Martin in 1997 due to those allegations, and only recently have Campbell and Lawrence been back on speaking terms.