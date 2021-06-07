Racist White Male Attacks Black Female Owner of Sacramento ‘Bathhouse,’ Vandalizes Store [VIDEO]

*Jazmine Bonnett, owner of Blossom Bathhouse in Sacramento, is speaking out about her violent encounter with a racist white male who vandalized her store.

CBS 13 Sacramento reports that Bonnett walking to her car to pay the parking meter when she was confronted by Ross Wolfer, 55, who called her the N-word, prompting the woman to ran back to her store for safety in an effort to get away from him.

Peep the video report below.

Here’s more from CBS:

“Black b-word, n-word, talked about my hair, ‘You black women with your weaves,’ ” she said.

Bonnett owns Blossom Bathhouse in Old Sacramento where she sells bath bombs. While trying to get away from the man, she went back to her store. That’s when she said things escalated.

“We did a tug of war with the door. I locked it and that’s when he just went full throttle,” said Bonnett.

Boarded-up windows show where the man police identified as Ross Wolfer, 55, smashed the glass with his foot and broke into the shop. The flying glass cut Bonnett’s arm in several places as Wolfer continued yelling racial slurs.

“To see the hatred and evil in his eyes as he is kicking a window and pushing in a window to get to me, I kind of thought he might kill me honestly,” she said.

According to CBS, Wolfer fled the scene after cops were called but some witnesses chased after him and he was ultimately arrested.

“He made it an issue with the police, egging them on,” and that “the first police officer had her taser out and she did have to call back up,” said Mary Mundling, who works at a nearby jewelry store.

“I was born with my skin color, proud of my skin color, not going to change it—can’t change it,” Bonnett told CBS. “To know that someone would want to attack me just because of that, that is kind of scary.”

Wolfer reportedly caused $3,000 in damage to the store—but Bonnett has no plans to close up shop.

“I’m resilient,” she said. “I’m going to keep going.”