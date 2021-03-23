BLM Sacramento Purchases Land, to Build ‘Safe Space’ for Black Community [VIDEO]

*The Black Lives Matter organization in Sacramento is building a resource community center in Oak Park with donations they received from protests against police violence.

Per ABC 10, the group purchased a plot of land to build their first home and the ultimate goal is to turn it into a resource center and safe space for the Black community.

“We see a lot of performative gestures from the city and the county to where we’re not seeing actual change, it just looks like change, and I’m just sick of seeing that, I’m sick of experiencing that, I want to see actual change,” Tanya Faison, the founder of Black Lives Matter Sacramento, told ABC 10.

After the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last May, Faison’s BLM chapter reportedly received an outpouring of unsolicited donations.

“There started being a string of killings throughout Sacramento, intracommunity violence,” Faison said. “So at that point, we want wanted to start impacting the community in a way that provides resources to the community.”

Faison is using the donations to buy land and build a home that will serve as a ‘one-stop shop’ resource center for Black folks.

“Because it’s Oak Park, it’s heavily gentrified, we wanted to bring blackness back into the area,” Faison said.

Hear more from Faison about the project in the clip below: