WE REMEMBER: ‘Mod Squad’ Star Clarence Williams lll Dies from Colon Cancer at 81

*Clarence Williams III, who’s best known for his role as “Linc Hayes” of ‘The Mod Squad,’ and roles in ‘Half Baked,’ ‘Tales From The Hood,’ ‘Purple Rain,’ and ‘I’m Gonna Git You Sucka,’ has sadly passed away at 81.

The veteran actor’s management team confirmed the tragic news on Sunday (June 6), citing that he passed on Friday (June 4) in Los Angeles after battling colon cancer. Williams made his mark in the industry as a Black power icon in the 1960s and 1970s via his cool detective role in ‘The Mod Squad.’

The actor would go on to star in the aforementioned roles, plus: ’52 Pick-Up,’ ‘Reindeer Games,’ ‘Sugar Hill,’ ‘The Legend of 1900,’ and more. Williams is survived by his sister Sondra Pugh, daughter Jamey Phillips, niece Suyin Shaw, grandnephews Elliot Shaw and Ese Shaw, and grandniece Azaria Verdin. He was married to actress Gloria Foster (Oracle in the first two ‘Matrix’ movies) from 1967-84.

