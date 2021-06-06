Monday, June 7, 2021
HomeSocial Heat
Social Heat

WE REMEMBER: ‘Mod Squad’ Star Clarence Williams lll Dies from Colon Cancer at 81

By Fisher Jack
0

Clarence Williams 3rd (iconic afro)
Clarence Williams 3rd (iconic afro)

*Clarence Williams III, who’s best known for his role as “Linc Hayes” of ‘The Mod Squad,’ and roles in ‘Half Baked,’ ‘Tales From The Hood,’ ‘Purple Rain,’ and ‘I’m Gonna Git You Sucka,’ has sadly passed away at 81.

The veteran actor’s management team confirmed the tragic news on Sunday (June 6), citing that he passed on Friday (June 4) in Los Angeles after battling colon cancer. Williams made his mark in the industry as a Black power icon in the 1960s and 1970s via his cool detective role in ‘The Mod Squad.’

The actor would go on to star in the aforementioned roles, plus: ’52 Pick-Up,’ ‘Reindeer Games,’ ‘Sugar Hill,’ ‘The Legend of 1900,’ and more. Williams is survived by his sister Sondra Pugh, daughter Jamey Phillips, niece Suyin Shaw, grandnephews Elliot Shaw and Ese Shaw, and grandniece Azaria Verdin. He was married to actress Gloria Foster (Oracle in the first two ‘Matrix’ movies) from 1967-84.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: O.J. Simpson Mourns Death of His Former Defense Attorney F. Lee Bailey (Watch)

Previous articleJody Watley Stops By The Tamron Hall Show Monday, June 7
Next articleVIDEO: College Classmates Set Their Sights On Growing Eyewear Industry / WATCH
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO