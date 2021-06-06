Monday, June 7, 2021
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

Jody Watley Stops By The Tamron Hall Show Monday, June 7

By Fisher Jack
0

JODY WATLEY 2020 APPROVED PROMO 1a (1)
Jody Watley

*Music icon Jody Watley, one of the architects of 21st century pop stopped by The Tamron Hall Show to talk about her iconic looks everyone has come to know and love, her expanding signature home line, complete with candles and fragrances, “The Jody Watley Experience” display coming to the National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM) in Nashville and more!

Watch the interview on Monday, June 7th!

Jody Watley is also the first-ever membership ambassador for NMAAM.

Check your local listings to see when The Tamron Hall Show airs in your area!

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: BLIND ITEM: The Abusive Ex

Follow Jody @jodywatley

Website & Blog:
https://jodywatley.net/

Youtube Channel:
http://www.youtube.com/jodywatley
source: The BNM Publicity Group

Previous articleChrissy Teigen Leaves Netflix Show – Bullying of Courtney Stoddard Comes Back to Haunt Her
Next articleWE REMEMBER: ‘Mod Squad’ Star Clarence Williams lll Dies from Colon Cancer at 81
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO