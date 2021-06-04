Resurfaced Clip of Whitney Houston Revealing Robert De’Niro Tried to Shoot His Shot [WATCH]

*A 1990 interview between Whitney Houston and Byron Allen has resurfaced, during which the late singer revealed that Hollywood legend Robert De Niro once tried to shoot his shot.

De’Niro has long had a thing for Black women. His list of conquests includes model Naomi Campbell. He is also a father of six children from three different women, all of them are Black women.

He married his first wife, actress Diahnne Abbott, in 1976 and they had one son, Raphael De Niro. They divorced in 1988, and he later dated former model Toukie Smith, with whom he shares twins sons, Aaron and Julian. De’Niro would go on to marry his second (now ex) wife, Grace Hightower, with whom he shares two children.

As noted by MadameNoire, in the late eighties/early nineties, De’Niro tried to hook up with Houston — but it appears she wasn’t having it. During a sit-down interview with “The Byron Allen Show,” Houston explained that the veteran star had been “sweating me for a little while.” See what else she had to say below.

Byron Allen: What is the story here. I hear Robert De Niro was following you all over the world.

Whitney Houston: Hmm All the way to London. I think he was there already and he sent me flowers and everything. He’s been on my case, he’d been sweating me for a little while.

Byron Allen: He was chasing this woman.

Whitney Houston: And it was so funny because he called me the night at Carnegie Hall. When I got off stage, he wanted to talk to me that night.

Byron Allen: So you had me, Eddie Murphy and Robert De Niro looking for you at Carnegie Hall.

Whitney: Lord have mercy, I’m so popular, I can’t stand it. Yeah, he called me that night. He was a little bit shy so he didn’t want to come to the show. He shies away from the public eye. But since then, he had sending me flowers and he wanted to get to know me better. Yeah, right. But he’s going with Toukie. Toukie Smith.

Byron Allen: Didn’t he marry her?

Whitney: Well actually, Robert wants to do a movie with me.

Byron Allen: Robert De Niro?

Whitney: Bob. Bob wants to do a movie.

Byron Allen: Then you’ll be stuck with him for three months, he’s smart.

Whitney: Ha! I’m looking into it. I think he’s a wonderful actor, one of the best.

You can watch this full interview in the video below.