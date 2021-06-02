Wednesday, June 2, 2021
Tiffany Haddish Completes Required Parenting Classes for Adoption Process (Video)

Tiffany Haddish
Tiffany Haddish on plans to adopt (Entertainment Tonight, June 1, 2021)

*Motherhood is seriously calling for Tiffany Haddish.

Speaking with “Entertainment Tonight,” the actress said that she has completed the parenting classes required to go through the adoption process.

“I really wanted to be a foster parent, but because I’m at a certain level of success, my lawyer suggested that it’s probably best to just adopt, and I’m on that process now,” the 41-year-old comedian told ET’s Kevin Frazier. “I want to get somebody that’s five and up. You know, already knows how to use the restroom, already knows how to talk, already knows how to communicate. All I want to do is pour knowledge in … get them ready for the big, bad world. That’s what I want to do.”

Haddish, who was in the foster system herself as a child, says adoption is something that’s “super important” in her life plan, “for a multitude of reasons.”

“First of all, especially after this pandemic, there are so many children left without their parents,” she explains. “There are a lot of people that need to be loved. It’s Foster Care Awareness Month right now, and I think we all should be aware and try to do what we can.”

Watch below:

