Wednesday, June 2, 2021
Netflix Drops Trailer for the Obamas’ ‘We The People’ Animated Series [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
WE THE PEOPLE Episode 108 “The Courts” of WE THE PEOPLE. Directed by Daron Nefcy. Song Title “All Rise” performed by Andra Day. Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2021

*Barack and Michelle Obama have a new series coming to Netflix aimed at educating children on United States civics lessons.

Titled “We the People,” the 10-episode series will feature three-minute music videos “that covers a range of basic U.S. civics lessons in not-so-basic ways,” according to the press release.

The episodes are “set to original songs performed by artists such as H.E.R., Janelle Monáe, Brandi Carlile, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Adam Lambert, Cordae, Bebe Rexha, KYLE, Andra Day, and poet Amanda Gorman, with a groundbreaking mix of animated styles — each episode of We the People is an exuberant call to action for everyone to rethink civics as a living, breathing thing and to reframe their understanding of what government and citizenship mean in a modern world.”

Check out the trailer below.

WE THE PEOPLE Episode 107 “Immigration” of WE THE PEOPLE. Directed by Jorge Gutierrez. Song title: “American Citizen” performed by Bebe Rexha. Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2021

Several artists contributed original songs to the show, including H.E.R., Janelle Monáe, Brandi Carlile, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Adam Lambert, Cordae, Bebe Rexha, Kyle, Andra Day, and poet Amanda Gorman.

Chris Nee (“Doc McStuffins”) created the series and will executive produce alongside the Obamas through their Higher Ground Productions company.

As we previously reported, the Obamas’ Netflix content “ will focus on stories that reflect a range of  “interests and experiences” but are “relevant to our daily lives,” Michelle Obama previously said in a statement. 

The Obamas’ announced their Netflix deal in May 2018, at the time, Barack said: “We created Higher Ground to harness the power of storytelling. That’s why we couldn’t be more excited about these projects. Touching on issues of race and class, democracy and civil rights, and much more, we believe each of these productions won’t just entertain, but will educate, connect, and inspire us all.”

“We love this slate because it spans so many different interests and experiences, yet it’s all woven together with stories that are relevant to our daily lives,” added Michelle. “We think there’s something here for everyone—moms and dads, curious kids, and anyone simply looking for an engaging, uplifting watch at the end of a busy day. We can’t wait to see these projects come to life—and the conversations they’ll generate.”

“We The People” debuts on Netflix on June 4. Watch the trailer below. 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

