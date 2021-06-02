John Boyega ‘Open’ to Returning to ‘Star Wars’ Franchise Under Certain Conditions [VIDEO]

*John Boyega could be open to returning to the Star Wars franchise after previously criticizing his role as Finn in the sequel trilogy films.

In a resurfaced clip from a 2020 interview with Jakes’s Takes, Boyega said he would be down with reprising his role but only under certain conditions.

“I’m open to the conversation as long as it is [Kathleen Kennedy], J.J. [Abrams] and maybe someone else [on their] team. [Then] it’s a no-brainer,” he said.

Boyega appears as Finn in 2015’s “The Force Awakens,” 2017’s “The Last Jedi” and 2019’s “The Rise of Skywalker.” He previously addressed the treatment of Black characters in the latest trilogy, accusing Disney of wanting to profit off ethnic actors before pushing them to the sideline.

“You get yourself involved in projects and you’re not necessarily going to like everything,” he told British GQ magazine. “[But] what I would say to Disney is do not bring out a Black character, market them to be much more important in the franchise than they are and then have them pushed to the side. It’s not good. I’ll say it straight up.”

Critics have also slammed the studio for ignoring Boyega’s character in “The Rise of Skywalker.”

anyways here’s John Boyega saying he’s open to come back as long as it’s with Kathy, the old crew, and maybe even JJ #ContinueReyandFinnsStory pic.twitter.com/r4gPK4GiSJ — Palpamemes (@PalpyYT) May 25, 2021

“Like, you guys knew what to do with Daisy Ridley, you knew what to do with Adam Driver. You knew what to do with these other people, but when it came to Kelly Marie Tran, when it came to John Boyega, you know fuck all,” the actor said. “They gave all the nuance to Adam Driver, all the nuance to Daisy Ridley. Let’s be honest. Daisy knows this. Adam knows this. Everybody knows. I’m not exposing anything.”

Last July, Boyega shut down the possibility of playing Finn.

“Force Finn in action with Green lightsaber dressed in black is all I want from the next SW film!” an Instagram user wrote under one of Boyega’s posts at the time, to which he responded, “Lol no thank you. I’ve moved on” with a heart emoji.

When another fan joked that Boyega “really just got those Disney bucks and dipped,” the London-born star replied “Nope. Not into playing one role for too long. I have more to offer than that. That’s all,” he wrote.