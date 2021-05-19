John Boyega Confirmed for Sequel to Alien Sci-Fi Hit ‘Attack The Block’

*Sci-fi fans will be thrilled to know that John Boyega is officially on board for a sequel to his hit alien feature “Attack the Block.”

“Attack The Block 2” has been announced with original writer/director Joe Cornish, and the news comes a decade after the 2011 sci-fi film turned out to be a surprise hit. The plot remains under wraps, but what we do know is that Boyega is said to return as ‘Moses’—who battled aliens in the first film to protect South London from an invasion. The actor will co-produce through his UpperRoom Productions.

“It’s been a decade since Attack The Block was released and so much has changed since then. I’m excited to see this heightened story return to the streets of London. Moses has remained one of my favourite characters to play and bringing him back is a huge honour,”Boyega said.

Cornish added: “I’m thrilled we’re officially announcing our return to the world of Attack The Block on the tenth anniversary of the film’s release. I can’t wait to work alongside John again, bringing audiences an even bigger slice of inner-city alien action.

Back in November, Boyega said he worries his Black Lives Matter activism could hurt his career.

In a new interview with the Radio Times via The Guardian, the British-Nigerian actor was asked about his emotional speech last summer at a BLM protest in London and if he had concerns about speaking out.

“Absolutely. I still have those thoughts,” he responded. However, Boyega said he refused to remain silent following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers.

“I’ve been stopped and searched,” he told the Radio Times. “And my dad, who was a Pentecostal minister, got stopped on the way back from church. I was little.”

In his June speech, Boyega broke down in tears while speaking to thousands gathered in Hyde Park protesting against systemic racism, sparked by the death of Floyd while in police custody on May 25.

“Black lives have always mattered. We have always been important. We have always meant something. We have always succeeded regardless. And now is the time,” he said into a megaphone,. “I ain’t waiting. I ain’t waiting!”

Boyega also called for the protection of Black women, and to stop “demonizing our own”.

“We need to take care of them. They’re ours, they are our hearts, they are our future,” he said.

He added: “I don’t know if I’m going to have a career after this, but f–k that.”