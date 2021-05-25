The Talk: Live Streaming TV/Radio App Teaches You How to be A Podcaster / VIDEO

*Podcasts—audio and visual—are ubiquitous and popular ways for everyone, from well-known personalities to everyday folks, to share their information or entertainment.

The Talk is a hybrid of an Internet Live Streaming Radio station and a Live streaming Video/TV-Chat channel in one. The minute you open the app, it features a live radio station that plays music, and on air shows from personalities and everyday podcasters alike with unique programs for all to watch or listen to. Besides media, it’s a boon for businesses who want to be listed in the app with multiple ways to reach potential clients including a built in monetization feature at no cost.

The podcast section enables anyone looking for a consistent home for their content to build their audience and monetize as well. Just as the radio offers the audio, The Talk Streaming Videos can offer great LIVE content to watch. It also offers Realtime chat engagement while watching the live stream. Opportunities to host a show are available as well for those interested in bringing fresh content to a welcoming platform.

Currently the app features introspective topics, whether on relationships, current events, or politics—all delivering compelling live conversations that anyone can join. Those interested in getting featured in the app and promoting your business, podcast, or becoming one of the talk radio personalities can be listed by signing up in the app. First time podcaster? Classes in the app will help you get set up as a podcaster for free and assist ones already out there to enhance what you are doing.

The Talk invites you to come in, enjoy a great experience connecting, and be a part of it all.

Android and IPhone users can download the app from the website for easy access http://thetalktvradio.com