‘Take Out Girl’: A Journey Towards Upward Mobility/ EURexclusive/Watch

*EURweb sat down with the creatives behind the urban thriller “Take Out Girl.” That would be actress/co-writer Hedy Wong, known for (Laff Mobb’s “Laff Tracks,” “Chinatown Squad”) and Indigenous Director/co-writer Hisonni Johnson known for (short “Red Hood It,” “Grayson: Earth One”). Hedy and Hisonni choose to amplify their AAPI/Indigenous voices by focusing on commonalities in their upbringing for this powerful movie. They came together on this project to show how their shared familial bonds, poverty, and the lack of upward economic mobility, led to a path that no one knew they would end up on.

“Take Out Girl” is about a young Tera Wong, who is a victim of her circumstances. She wants a better life for herself and her family, but she, like many minorities, is stuck just trying to survive her day to day life. Weighed down with stereotypes, financial woes, trying to maintain a family business and trying to find her place in the world, Tera makes some choices that drastically change the course of her life and the life of her family.

We asked Hisonni what inspired this movie and he told us that “it’s a love letter to his mother.” A mother that raised her children out of extreme poverty. A mother that loved her children and did the best that she could, with limited resources and playing the role of both mother and father. A mother raising a child to know his cultural identity, but also know the world around him. “Take Out Girl” is a thank you for that love. It is a thank you for the devotion and sacrifice a mother makes for her child(ren).

In “Take Out Girl,” Tera (Hedy Wong) and her brother help their mother run a family owned Chinese restaurant.

They are barely making enough to keep the doors open and Tera has to make a tough decision, early on in the film, to support the family business or to continue with her mother’s dream of her getting an education.

The decision is made for her, when her mother, suffers, yet another work place injury, which causes Tera to act accordingly.

As an Asian-American, Tera is seen, yet not seen. She often feels like a forgotten minority in a world full of systemic racism and global assumptions. She uses these choke holds as a way to maneuver through her current situation. Tera creates a job that requires her to approach a local drug kingpin and this alliance, this decision, will be the biggest decision of her young life!

EURweb asked Hedy how she prepared for the lead role, she created and she said, “some parts came easier and some parts didn’t, because we are not doing a documentary.This has to be a journey. There has to be arcs in your performance.” Well, “Take Out Girl” is definitely a journey…a powerful journey that will take you to places you may not have thought about, nor realized was often the plight of everyone that is looking to secure their futures.

“Take Out Girl,” available on VOD now, released this month, which is also Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Show your support and watch this movie! You’ll not only fall in love with the story, you will be supporting independent creators on their journey to upward mobility!

1091 Pictures released TAKE OUT GIRL on VOD and Digital. NOW STREAMING!