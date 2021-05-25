Tuesday, May 25, 2021
Compton Mayor, City Council to Announce Lawsuit Against L.A. Sheriff and Sheriff’s Dept. for Fraud

By Fisher Jack
Aja Brown
Aja Brown / Spectrum News screenshot

*Compton Mayor Aja Brown, members of the city council, city attorney, and residents of Compton will hold a press conference Wed., May 26 at 11 a.m. at city hall to announce the filing of a Claim for Damages against LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, Compton Station Captain LaTonya Clark, and unknown Los Angeles County Sheriff Department Deputies and personnel employed by the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department and County of Los Angeles.

On February 27, 2021, the City of Compton became aware of an allegation that the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department had committed fraud which is likely to have cost the City multiple millions of dollars and potentially will cost the City additional millions into the foreseeable future.

Before a person or entity can sue the government or a public agency, you must first file a Claim For Damages.  If the claim is denied, a person or entity can then move forward with a lawsuit.

Copies of the claim will be available on Wednesday at the press conference and not before.

Alex Villanueva - 400x400
LA County Sheriff, Alex Villanueva

WHO:

Mayor Aja Brown, City Council
City Attorney Damon Brown
Carl Douglas, Attorney
Jamon Hicks, Attorney
Community members

WHAT:

Press conference announcing a lawsuit against Sheriff and Sheriff’s Department

WHEN:

Wednesday, May 26, 2021
11 AM

WHERE:

Compton City Hall
In front of MLK Monument
205 S. Willowbrook Avenue

source: Jasmyne Cannick

Fisher Jack

