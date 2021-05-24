Monday, May 24, 2021
HomeToday’s Video
race

TikToker Nakia Smith Schools Users on ‘Black American Sign Language’: ‘It’s Got Seasoning’

By EURPublisher01
0

*”English is not my first language,” writes Texas native Nakia Smith on her TikTok account.

The 22-year-old African-American woman, who has been deaf since birth, uses her large following on social media to celebrate her little-known dialect: Black American Sign Language (BASL). In her videos, she tells her 400,000 followers about the differences between her language and the standard American Sign Language (ASL).

“The biggest difference is that BASL got seasoning,” she signs in one of clips.

Smith comes from five generations of family members who are deaf. A TikTok she posted introducing her great-grandparents went viral. She began filming more TikToks with her great-grandparents and other family members to share the history of BASL and teach people how to sign. She said that Black people created BASL out of necessity, due to segregated black and white deaf communities. The first school for the deaf opened in 1817, but didn’t begin admitting Black students until the 1950s.

Get more details about Nakia and BASL below:

Previous articleAmazon Prime’s ‘Panic’ Cast Shares Scariest Scenes to Film | WATCH
Next articleSoulja Boy and Bow Wow Confirm ‘Verzuz’ Battle Set for June: ‘It’s Official’
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO