Staffers of Kim Kardashian Threaten Lawsuit Over Toxic Working Conditions

*Kim Kardashian‘s staff are reportedly threatening to sue her over the toxic work environment she created.

According to The Sun, some members of Kim’s staff are considering legal action against the former porn star for having to endure years of “unreasonable behavior.” The staffers are said to be following the lawsuit filed against Kim’s estranged husband Kanye West by members of his Sunday Service cult.

A source told the publication: “Since members of his Sunday Service crew sued, other employees have been considering their options.

“There’s apparently a potential lawsuit in the works against Kim involving multiple employees. They are believed to be domestic workers employed at her home who allegedly may have been misclassified as independent contractors instead of employees.

“If a lawsuit is filed, then one issue would be how much control Kim and her staff had over them.”

The insider claims some of Kim’s overworked employees are teenagers and there could be a case of child labor violations, according to the report.

Meanwhile, West has been hit with a $1 million class-action lawsuit over his live Nebuchadnezzar opera, which premiered last year.

The rapper hosted the show at The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, and members of his Sunday Service gospel choir claim he didn’t pay their wages and failed to pay minimum wage and overtime, Complex reports.

Several employees have sued West and Live Nation. Additionally, a hair assistant on the production also claims she is owed “unpaid wages, continuing wages, damages, civil penalties, statutory penalties and attorney’s fees and costs”.

“Nebuchadnezzar: A Kanye West Opera” premiered on November 24, 2020, and a second opera, “Mary,” premiered at the Marine Stadium in Miami in December.

According to The Blast, the plaintiffs are seeking “unpaid wages, continuing wages, damages, civil penalties, statutory penalties and attorney’s fees and costs.”

A hearing is scheduled for Nov. 20.