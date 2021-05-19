Pure Magic Pictures – A New Unique Streaming Service Launches This Summer

*[Brooklyn, NY]: Pure Magic Pictures is proud to announce its upcoming launch.

Pure Magic Pictures is an innovative new independent streaming service that offers a refreshing way for viewers to watch its exclusive original films and TV shows, on all major devices.

“Most streaming platforms are owned by huge companies with an endless scroll of content. We are different – we are just a couple of directors making movies and TV shows straight from the heart,” says Kalani Hubbard, Executive Producer and Director at Pure Magic Pictures, “It’s our mission to create high-quality entertainment that all comes from the same DNA – so if you like one title, chances are, you’d like the others. We want our viewers to trust what we put out.”

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Lil’ Kim to Release her Memoir, ‘The Queen Bee’

Features and benefits of Pure Magic Pictures include:

Original entertainment. Marvelous movies and spectacular shows, you can’t get anywhere else – made with love.

A cohesive brand across all titles. If you like one thing, you are bound to like the rest.

Spend less time scrolling and more time watching. Movies and shows that are focused, so you can watch what you’re actually interested in, and spend less time scrolling past irrelevant content.

Titles never leave the platform. Pure Magic Pictures makes all of its own titles, so there will never be a “last chance to watch” dilemma.

One low price, never any ads. Ads should never be in the way of a great watching experience. Pure Magic Pictures explicitly commits to never advertising on their platform in any way…ever.

Pure Magic Pictures will be available worldwide Summer 2021, with subscriptions priced at $7.99 per month. For more information on Pure Magic Pictures, visit www.puremagicpictures.com.

About Pure Magic Pictures: Pure Magic Pictures is a small business based in Brooklyn, NY. Founded in 2021, by Kalani and Stefanie Hubbard, Pure Magic Pictures is a “mom and pop streaming shop” with a high-value feel and offers viewers unique entertainment that can’t be found anywhere else. Tagline: Add a little magic to your entertainment.

source: Stefanie Hubbard – Pure Magic Pictures PR