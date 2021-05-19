Garcelle Beauvais Praises Erika Jayne For ‘Showing Up’ On ‘RHOBH’ Amid Scandal / WATCH

*Garcelle Beauvais is keeping things real! On this week’s episode of Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap,” the actress teases the upcoming season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” reveals she had her breast implants removed and why she doesn’t need a man thanks to Gwyneth Paltrow.

Garcelle tells Access that Erika Jayne’s scandal takes over this season and praises her for opening up about the drama ensuing with her estranged husband Tom Girardi.

“You will absolutely see it play out because we’re learning as she’s learning some of the stuff,” Garcelle tells Access. “You’ve got to give her a pat on the back because she really showed up. I don’t know if I would have if I had all that going on and being on a reality show, but she really showed up.”

She also reveals that she had her breast implants taken out. When praised on how great she looks, she admits, “I haven’t even had Botox I have to say. I did get my implants taken out because I’ve had them on too long so this is the first time I’m talking about it. So that’s the only thing I did because they were really not healthy for my body.”

“The Real” host also admits that her relationship with Lisa Rinna is still rocky after Denise Richards was “mistreated” last season. Plus, Garcelle gives a candid update on her dating life and shares if any Bravo celebs have slid into her Instagram DMs.