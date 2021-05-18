Natalie Nunn Reflects on Her Personal Growth, Talks New Reality TV Series ‘Baddies-ATL’ [EUR Exclusive]

*We caught up with reality television star Natalie Nunn to dish about her new series “Baddies: ATL” co-starring the original bad girls of reality TV Tanisha Thomas, Janelle Shanks, Seven Craft, Sarah Oliver, Christina Salgado, Judi Jai, Mehgan James and Sidney Starr.

The series premiered on Sunday, May 16, on Zeus, which is available on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Fire TV and Chromecast – subscribe by visiting TheZeusNetwork.com.

“Baddies: ATL” follows the original bad girls of reality television as they reconnect to reminisce, bring the fireworks, and settle old beefs. Once newcomer, Sidney Starr is thrown into the mix, the OG Baddies prove that being bad girls is not just who they are…but what they do, per press release. Nunn and Thomas serve as Executive Producers on the series.

The Zeus Network celebrated the series launch at CMX CineBistro in Peachtree Corners, Atlanta this week. Special guests included OG Bad Girl Amber Meade – who displayed a baby bump!; Rapper Euro Gotit, J Butler, Rapper Milan Christopher, Recording artist Mikael Amoré, actor Terrence Green, Charisse Mils, TV personality Kiyomi Leslie, Corey Mekell and Thomas hit up the pink-carpet with her fiancé Carey St. Hilaire.

After stepping back from the spotlight for a hot minute to become a wife and mother, we asked Nunn ahead of the series premiere if her fans will learn anything new about her this season on “Baddies: ATL”. Check out what she had to say in the clip below.

“Baddies: ATL” airs Sunday nights on Zeus Network.