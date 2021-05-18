Kim Potter: The Ex-cop Who Killed Daunte Wright to Stand Trial in December

*It’s reported that the manslaughter case for Kim Potter, 48, the ex-officer in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota who murdered Daunte Wright, 20, is headed to trial before the end of this year in December.

As we previously shared, Potter is facing a second-degree manslaughter charge for the fatal shooting of the young Black man she killed during a traffic stop on April 11, 2021. Although Potter believed she wielded her taser and yelled out, “Taser! Taser! Taser!” during the incident, she pulled her gun and fired a single shot, fatally striking Wright. Potter resigned days after the fatal encounter, was eventually arrested, and was later released on $100,000 bond.

On Monday (May 17), Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu stated during a brief hearing that Potter is expected to stand trial in her manslaughter case on December 6. Judge Chu said, “I think it’s to the benefit of everyone to try to expedite this case and try to come to a resolution or trial is as quickly as reasonably possible.”

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: T.I. Under LAPD Probe for Allegedly Raping, Drugging Women