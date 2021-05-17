VIDEO: Here’s The First Trailer for ‘The Me You Can’t See’ Docuseries from Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry

*Apple TV+ today unveiled the official trailer for “The Me You Can’t See,” from co-creators and executive producers Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex. The film offering a glimpse into the diverse stories of mental health and emotional well-being in the new documentary series, premiering this Friday, May 21 on Apple TV+.

Winfrey and Prince Harry join forces to guide honest discussions about mental health and emotional well-being while opening up about their personal journeys and struggles. High-profile guests, including singer, songwriter and actress Lady Gaga; chef Rashad Armstead; NBA’s San Antonio Spurs’ DeMar DeRozan and Phoenix Suns’ Langston Galloway (formerly of the Detroit Pistons); actress and producer Glenn Close; 2021 Olympic Boxer Virginia “Ginny” Fuchs; and mental health advocate and speaker Zak Williams; to everyday people, including Selah Carefarm participant David; author and counselor Ambar; a volunteer at a Friendship Bench in Zimbabwe; Syrian refugee Fawzi; Founder and CEO of Ya_All Sadam; mental health advocate Alex; and poet Hussain; along with Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry themselves, share their stories of living with the challenges of mental health issues and addressing their emotional well-being, to destigmatize a highly misunderstood subject and give hope to viewers who learn that they are not alone.

Partnering with 14 accredited and respected mental health professionals and organizations from around the world, the series transcends culture, age, gender, and socioeconomic status to help shed light on different pathways to treatment.

Watch the first trailer below.

