John and Aventer Gray’s Relentless Church Celebrates 3-Year Anniv. with Special Sunday Service

*Greenville, SC – Relentless Church will celebrate its three-year anniversary with a special Sunday service on May 16, 2021.

The service will include a moment of pastoral appreciation for Pastors John and Aventer Gray and award-winning songwriter, Rich Tolbert Jr., will be featured as the special guest worship artist. In 2018, on Mother’s Day, Relentless Church held its first service at its home campus on Haywood Road. Sunday’s service will celebrate and recognize the Church’s commitment to serving the spiritual livelihoods of Greenville community and beyond.

“This anniversary is very special to me and Pastor Aventer. For three years, Relentless Church has created a space where everyone knows they belong,” said Pastor John Gray. “We are honored that God has allowed us to expand and help others grow in their relationship with Him.”

Since its founding in 2018, Relentless Church has been committed to making a difference in the lives of they serve. In 2019 and 2020, through contributions and other charitable giving, Relentless has donated more than $600,000 to families and communities in need, including more than $30,000 in supplies for those affected by Hurricane Dorian. Additionally, the Church has served more than 10,000 families from the food and clothing pantry through its Reach Ministry. More than 13,000 individuals also made the decision to follow Jesus Christ with 2,400 rededicating their lives to Christ.

Renovations to the Church’s Greenville campus are also underway and include a new glass façade, lobby extension, enhanced entryway, a redesigned auditorium with state of the art technology and new theater seating. A relocation and renovation of the Kingdom Kids children’s ministry is also underway.

Recently, Relentless has announced its expansion with a second campus in Atlanta, Georgia. After its first three interest meetings, Relentless announced that service will begin at the Atlanta campus on July 21, 2021.

In-person service times for Sunday are 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. ET. For more information, please visit OurRelentlessChurch.com and watch service live virtually at @RelentlessChurch on YouTube or @myRelentlessSC on Facebook.