Jaden Smith to Open Restaurant Where Homeless Can Eat for Free

*Jaden Smith is set to open a restaurant for homeless people after the success of his I Love You food truck initiative.

According to Variety, the new restaurant will encourage customers with money to pay it forward so that the less fortunate can get a hot meal.

“If you’re not homeless, not only do you have to pay, but you have to pay for more than the food’s worth so that you can pay for the person behind you,” said Jaden in a statement.

Per LAD Bible, Smith started his I Love You food truck back in July 2019 and it has since served thousands of people in the Los Angeles’ Skid Row area and Harlem in New York City.

READ MORE: Jaden Smith Hit with $2M Trademark Lawsuit Over Shoe Collaboration with New Balance [VIDEO]

Here’s more via Uproxx

We don’t yet know when or where I Love You restaurant will open — it’s a pretty safe bet he’ll be able to follow through on his plans. Last year, he partnered with Lyft to provide free rides to people in communities like Flint, Michigan so that they have access to clean water, grocery stores, and work opportunities. He also has a boxed water initiative aimed at encouraging people to use more environmentally friendly methods of drinking portable water than plastic bottles.

“Proud to be partnering with Lyft on their LyftUp initiative. Together, we’ll be providing rides to communities who need them most,” said Jaden in a statement last October. “In Flint, these rides will be used so community members can access clean, fresh water through our 501CTHREE.org partners. In Los Angeles, we’ll focus on providing rides to grocery stores, clean water and jobs for the residents of Skid Row through our I LOVE YOU community partners. We believe in the power of transportation, and that access to a ride can mean access to an opportunity.”

“We at Lyft greatly admire the work Jaden has been doing to better the lives of individuals facing adversities,” added Hannah Broadhurst, Culture & Entertainment Manager. “In partnership with WJSFF, we’re excited to impact these communities through access to rides.”

You can find out more about I Love You here.