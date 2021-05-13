‘The Game’ with Wendy Raquel Robinson & Hosea Chanchez Head Back to the Field on Paramount+

*Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, today announced that its revival of THE GAME has been ordered to series with original cast members Wendy Raquel Robinson (“Insecure”) and Hosea Chanchez (“Black Lightning”) reprising their roles as sports agent Tasha Mack and footballer Malik Wright, respectively, with several other legacy cast members making special appearances.

The half-hour series will be executive produced by original show creator Mara Brock Akil, showrunner and writer Devon Greggory (“American Soul”), Salim Akil (“Black Lightning”), and original executive producer Kelsey Grammer (“Girlfriends”) and Tom Russo (“Black-ish”) of Grammnet NH Productions.

The 10-episode first season of the new series will be produced by CBS Studios, Akil Productions and Grammnet NH Productions exclusively for Paramount+.

Relocating from San Diego to Sin City, THE GAME returns with a mix of original cast and new players to offer a modern-day examination of Black culture through the prism of pro football. The team will tackle racism, sexism, classism and more as they fight for fame, fortune, respect and love—all while trying to maintain their souls as they each play THE GAME.

“Fifteen years ago I created ‘The Game’ and am so proud of the success we had, and that I was able to create characters and stories that resonated with so many people,” stated Mara Brock Akil. “I couldn’t be happier about leaving my beloved characters like Tasha Mack and Malik Wright in the hands of Devon, Wendy and Hosea, who I know will build off of the rich foundation the show has.”

“From the moment it debuted, ‘The Game’ was a groundbreaking series that used humor, heart and memorable characters to explore real issues involving race, gender and, of course, football,” said Julie McNamara, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming, Paramount+. “What better time for Devon and the whole team to reunite for a fresh look at a world that has only become more at-the-center of the cultural conversation today.”

“‘The Game’ is a show I faithfully watched, with characters I grew to love, and now I have the honor of guiding them into the future,” said Greggory. “I’m simply thrilled to be hand-selected by Mara, Julie and CBS Studios to take over the creative reins of such an iconic and culturally significant series.”

“I love this show,” said Grammer. “I am very excited to see this new turn in its life and excited to wave the Paramount+ banner, as well. Grammnet NH Productions has been in business a long time and proudly explored diverse and inclusive material for decades. I am really looking forward to seeing this show on the air.”

Robinson is a Best Actress NAACP Image Award recipient and a 2021 Emmy-nominated executive producer. In addition to her nine seasons as Tasha Mack on THE GAME, she is best known as the no-nonsense diva principal, Regina Grier, on “The Steve Harvey Show,” and she made television history as the first African American actress to portray iconic Disney villain Cruella DeVille in the Disney Channel’s “Descendants.” Additional television credits include “Dear White People,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “The New Adventures of Old Christine,” “The Parkers,” “Here We Go Again,” “Family Guy,” “Cedric the Entertainer Presents!,” “Minor Adjustments,” “Insecure,” “Grand Hotel,” and CBS’ MACGYVER. Feature film credits include “A Weekend with The Family,” “Miss Congeniality,” “Something New,” “Rebound,” “Two Can Play That Game,” and “A Christmas Surprise.”

Chanchez was nominated for Best Actor in a Comedy Series at the NAACP Image awards for THE GAME, which he starred in for all nine seasons. He was recently featured in the Lifetime event movie series “Seven Deadly Sins,” playing a leading role in “Lust” and “Envy.” Additional television credits include “Black Lightning,” “All American,” “Major Crimes,” “Fanatic” and “Down For Whatever.” Film credits include “96 Minutes,” as well as Regina King’s directorial debut, “Let the Church Say Amen,” for BET. Chanchez created his own one-man show “Good Mourning” at the Hudson Theatre and is currently developing the independent feature “Ruth,” which he wrote to direct and star in.

All nine seasons of THE GAME, which originally aired on The CW and then BET, are currently available to binge on Paramount+. The series will be distributed internationally by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group.

