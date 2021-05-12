Atlanta Dream Announce All-black Female Broadcast Team to Call WNBA Home Games

*The Atlanta Dream has announced that an all-Black female broadcast team will call home games for the 2021 WNBA season.

Per Bleacher Report, LaChina Robinson and Tabitha Turner will work as color analysts, with Angel Gray and Autumn Johnson filling out the group.

Here’s more from the outlet:

Robinson had previously spent 11 seasons on the commentary table for the Dream. Gray previously worked for the franchise in 2015 and 2016 as well. Turner played for the Georgia Tech women’s basketball team before covering a number of sports in the Atlanta area. Johnson is from the state and attended Kennesaw State prior to earning her current gig as a host and reporter for the NBA 2K League.

In a statement, Dream co-owner and vice president Renee Montgomery said that the team was over the moon about their new all-Black, all-female broadcast team.

READ MORE: Draymond Green Catches Heat for Slamming WNBA Players ‘Complaining’ About Pay Disparity [VIDEO]

Home is where the heart is!!! 🍑 Elated to return to ATL & cover the @AtlantaDream for the @wnba’s 25th season!! This journey is storybook!!! So excited to cover this young & talented group. Let’s get this ladies!!! #WNBA https://t.co/nRUWsm6ok4 — Angel Gray (@Angel_Gray1) May 10, 2021

“As the Atlanta Dream experiences new beginnings we are extremely excited to announce our new broadcast team for the 2021 season. This broadcast team of all women is another positive step in our goal of providing empowerment to the diverse Atlanta community. It’s exciting knowing that moments such as these will create momentum, and we plan to keep that same level of energy moving forward,” said Montgomery.

Fans on social media also seem thrilled about the all-Black, all-female broadcast group. One wrote, “Wow, making history in the WNBA. This will be remembered for a very long time. ”

“When Renee called me about coming back to the Dream it was a no-brainer,” Robinson said in the team’s announcement Monday. “There is a palpable energy around the WNBA and the city of Atlanta that is undeniable. I’m honored to be a part of what the Dream is building under new leadership in this historic 25th season of the league.”

The WNBA season begins on Friday with four games, including the Dream hosting the Connecticut Sun.