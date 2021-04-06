Tuesday, April 6, 2021
Home Apple News
Apple News

Draymond Green Catches Heat for Slamming WNBA Players ‘Complaining’ About Pay Disparity [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
0

EURweb.com
Twitter

*Golden State Warriors player Draymond Green recently caused quite the stir when he said he was tired of hearing WNBA players complain about pay disparity. 

His Twitter rant came shortly after the UConn and Iowa’s Sweet 16 matchup in the Women’s NCAA Tournament. Green first urged female players to do more than compare their wages to that of their male counterparts, such as “call on companies to support y’all.”

“To all my Lady hoopers out there, I want to share some of my thoughts,” he tweeted.

“I’ve been seeing a lot of talk about the pay gap between women and men. Especially in sports. It’s not even close. But let’s stop allowing y’all complaints to fall on deaf ears due to numbers. As long as y’all make the argument about pay, while the revenue stays the same,” he wrote.

READ MORE: Black Lives Matter Activists Lead Protest For White Man Killed In Lansing Police Custody / VIDEO

Green doubled down a few days later at a Warriors’ practice, saying: “I’m really tired of seeing them complain about the lack of pay because they’re doing themselves a disservice by just complaining…They’re not laying out steps that they can take to change that. And so it’s coming off as a complaint because the people that can change it, they’re just going to continue to say ‘The revenue isn’t there…’ They’re going to keep using that. But the reality is, as true as that is, it’s an excuse. Because everyone says ‘We support women, we support women empowerment.’ And everyone uses it to their advantage. But yet, these women are not using these people that are saying those very things to their advantage. So then it just becomes a complaint that falls on deaf ears.” 

Many sports fans took issue with him failing to acknowledge the work that WNBA players are putting in, and he also seems to be ignoring the power structures in play within the sport. 

WNBA Player’s Association President Nneka Ogwumike responded to Green’s remarks, noting that he simply has no understanding of what’s going on. 

“I think what I’m feeling is a lot of miseducation and ignorance…It’s great to know that there are allies out there that are seeking to see the women’s game better and the women’s business be better at sport,” she said. “But I do think that a lot of that education and the dispelling of the ignorance that we experience, just on an individual level, it can really be dissolved by us having conversations.” 

She welcomes the chance to continue the conversation with Green and educate him about the efforts being made by WNBA players.

“We’re in a time right now where we need to make space for the people who are directly experiencing the inequities and also allow those who have the power to understand how they can use their power to see things moving forward. So when that comes to women in sport, I do appreciate Draymond coming out and using his platform to talk about it. I’d like to take it a step further and say, hey, let’s continue the discussions for us to figure out how to move forward.”

Previous articleNo Cell Phones, Photos Allowed on Michael Jordan’s Secret Golf Course ‘Slaughterhouse 23’
Next articleDwyane Wade’s Kids Urged Gabrielle Union to ‘Stay Home’ Because ‘Dad Is Rich’
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Mariah Carey Gets Vaccinated and Lets Out Squeals, Err, High Notes / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*Mariah Carey is the latest celebrity to get vaccinated and she shared the experience with the world. The superstar got her COVID-19 shot over the...
Read more
Social Heat

Janet Jackson Told by Justin Timberlake’s Ex-manager That She Needs to Forgive Him

Fisher Jack - 0
*Justin Timberlake's former manager is urging Janet Jackson to forgive him over their Super Bowl ordeal. The singers’ issue dates back to 2004 when Justin Timberlake...
Read more
Social Heat

DMX Health Update: Rapper Off Life Support Following Heart Attack Caused by OD / VIDEO

Fisher Jack - 0
*DMX’s lawyer has revealed a new update surrounding the rapper’s health condition after he reportedly suffered from a drug overdose. Murray Richman, the rapper’s attorney,...
Read more
Social Heat

T.I. & Tiny: 2 More Accusers Level Sexual Assault Charges – 1 Says She was Also Sex Traffic Victim

Fisher Jack - 0
*The number of alleged victims accusing #TI and #Tiny of allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting them continues to grow as more anonymous women come forward. Attorney Tyrone A....
Read more
Social Heat

Regé-Jean Page: Breakout Star of Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton’ Won’t Return for 2nd Season

Fisher Jack - 0
*If you haven't heard, “Bridgerton” breakout star Regé-Jean Page will not appear on the show’s upcoming second season. Netflix and Shondaland announced the news this...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 2
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO