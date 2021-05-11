WATCH: The Moment Russell Westbrook Became NBA’s All-Time Triple-Double Leader

*Russell Westbrook is the NBA’s new triple-double king, and it happened with a rebound Tuesday night in Atlanta.

The Washington Wizards, in the thick of the playoff hunt, lost a crucial road game by to the Hawks by one point, 125-124, after Westbrook failed to connect on a three-point attempt with time running out. But his rebound with 8:30 remaining in the fourth quarter, gave him 10 boards to add to his 21 points and 15 assists. It became his 182nd career triple-double and moved him ahead of Hall of Fame point guard Oscar Robertson’s 181, a record that stood for 47 years. Even Hawks fans in attendance cheered his historic moment.

Watch it happen below:

After the game, Westbrook called his record-setting performance “a blessing.”

“You put so much into the game, put so much time, you sacrifice so much,” he told reporters after the game. “And to be able to just be mentioned with guys like Oscar, Magic [Johnson], Jason Kidd and those guys, it’s just something that I never dreamt about as a young kid growing up in L.A.

“I’m truly grateful for moments like this,” he continued. “Normally I don’t like to pat myself on the back, but tonight I will, just because I’m so grateful for the ones before me.”

Watch his full post-game interview below:

Westbrook finished Monday’s game with 28 points, 13 rebounds and 21 assists.

BRODIE’S TRIPLE-DOUBLE STATS:

• In games where Westbrook has recorded a triple-double, his teams have a combined 136-46 (.747), including the Wizards’ current 21-14 record where they have won 13 of their past 16 games in which he notched a triple-double.

• Westbrook recorded 138 of his career triple-doubles as a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder — the most in that’s franchise history. He’s also the franchise leader for Washington with 36 — a record he set after breaking Darrell Walker’s record of 15 in just 38 games with the Wizards.

• Westbrook recorded his first career triple-double on March 2, 2009, during his rookie season, a 17-point, 10-rebound, 10-assist outing against the Dallas Mavericks. Westbrook has four career seasons with at least 25 triple-doubles, the most in league history, and averaged a triple-double in each of those four seasons.

With 182 triple-doubles in 940 games played, Westbrook has tallied a triple-double in 19.4% of his games played, the highest rate among the top 15 triple-double leaders. Since 2016-17, Westbrook has tallied a triple-double in 145 of 353, or 41.1% of his games played. He leads the league this season with 36 triple-doubles, the second-most triple-doubles in a single season in his career and the third-most in league history.