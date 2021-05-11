It’s All Over: Wendy Williams and Mike Easterman Call it Quits

*According to Page Six, citing The Sun, Wendy Williams and Mike Esterman have reportedly called it quits.

As we previously reported, Wendy met the real estate executive and celebrity booker Mike, who lives in Maryland back in February when he participated in a dating segment on her show, as she was looking for help in finding love again after a big messy divorce with Kevin Hunter. While Wendy told her audience during a follow-up show that they’ve been having a good time together so far, it seems like it just ultimately wasn’t meant to be for the pair, who haven’t seen each other in weeks after she reportedly visited his home.

Mike told The Sun exclusively: “It’s a busy time of the year for home improvement, I don’t know if I can give her what she wants.” He added, “Nobody called it a day, there’s just no time to meet up. We talk when we can. I can’t hold her back from meeting someone who can give her more.” He reportedly added, “She’s allowed to meet others, we’re not in that type of relationship. She will find someone.”

