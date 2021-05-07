DC’s Black Lives Matter Plaza to Become a Permanent Art Installation ‘With Lighting and Landscaping’ (Video)

*D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said that the city plans to make Black Lives Matter Plaza “a permanent art installation in the District.”

In a live discussion with Jonathan Capehart of The Washington Post Thursday, Bowser spoke about the groundbreaking plaza on 16th Street NW, painted in huge yellow lettering on June 5 – less than two weeks after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis – and given its own street sign.

“We’re undergoing a process to make the installation more permanent, with lighting and landscaping and all the things that you expect in an iconic art installation,” said Bowser. She continued: “We are going to make that installation and we’re improving it, actually, right now and it will be a permanent art installation in the District.”

Watch Bowser and Capehart’s full exchange below.