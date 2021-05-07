Friday, May 7, 2021
HomeToday’s Video
#BlackLivesMatter

DC’s Black Lives Matter Plaza to Become a Permanent Art Installation ‘With Lighting and Landscaping’ (Video)

By EURPublisher01
0

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser
Muriel Bowser (C), the Mayor of Washington, DC waits at Black Lives Matter Plaza to watch the funeral procession for Congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis(D-GA) in Washington, DC, on July 27, 2020. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

*D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said that the city plans to make Black Lives Matter Plaza “a permanent art installation in the District.”

In a live discussion with Jonathan Capehart of The Washington Post Thursday, Bowser spoke about the groundbreaking plaza on 16th Street NW, painted in huge yellow lettering on June 5 – less than two weeks after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis – and given its own street sign.

“We’re undergoing a process to make the installation more permanent, with lighting and landscaping and all the things that you expect in an iconic art installation,” said Bowser. She continued: “We are going to make that installation and we’re improving it, actually, right now and it will be a permanent art installation in the District.”

Watch Bowser and Capehart’s full exchange below.

Previous articleAmazon Studios Helps Educating Young Minds Expand
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO