The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2 – Official Trailer Release / WATCH

*LOS ANGELES, CA – Hidden Empire Film Group announced today that they will release the highly-anticipated horror comedy The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2, the follow-up to the 2016 indie hit Meet The Blacks, in theaters on Friday, June 11th. Lionsgate will partner with Hidden Empire to release the film on demand and on blu-ray/DVD later this summer.

The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2 stars comedy superstars Mike Epps (Next Friday, Netflix’s The Upshaws) and Katt Williams (Friday After Next, Scary Movie V) with Bresha Webb (Ride Along 2), Lil Duval (Scary Movie V), Zulay Henao (“The Oath”), Tyrin Turner (Menace II Society), Alex Henderson (Creed), Michael Blackson (Dutch), Andrew Bachelor (Holidate), Gary Owen (Ride Along), and Snoop Dogg returning from the first film. Danny Trejo (Machete, From Dusk Till Dawn) and Rick Ross join the supporting cast for the sequel.

“We first made the film because it is rare that we get comedies that speak to the urban culture,” said Deon Taylor. “After the success of the first film culturally and theatrically, it was only right to service the fans that were demanding a sequel. This is why we make art and why it’s important for more black filmmakers to emerge.”

Carl Black (Mike Epps) is about to face off with the neighbor from hell (Katt Williams) in The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2. Carl has only ever wanted the best for his family, but after surviving the events that led to his (not-so-) bestselling book, he’s moving everyone to his childhood home, where’s he’ll contend not only with his wife Lorene (Zulay Henao) and kids Allie (Bresha Webb) and Carl Jr. (Alex Henderson) but everyone who drives him crazy: Cronut (Lil Duval), Freezee (Andrew Bachelor), Rico (Tyrin Turner), and an entire neighborhood of characters who seem to attract strange activity after dark. And nothing could be more freaky than their new neighbor Dr. Mamuwalde (Williams), who may or may not be a vampire. From co-writer/director Deon Taylor (Fatale, Black and Blue), as the Meet the Blacks universe expands, it will be up to Carl to figure out what his neighbor is up to in the middle of the night before it’s too late for him and his family.

The first Meet The Blacks opened as the #2 highest-grossing new release of the April 1, 2016 weekend.

The House Next Door is co-written and directed by Deon Taylor (Fatale, Black and Blue), co-written by Corey Harrell produced by Hidden Empire Film Group’s Deon Taylor, Roxanne Avent Taylor and Omar Joseph, Naptown Productions’ Mike Epps, Angi Bones and Shannon McIntosh, and executive produced by Robert F. Smith, Katt Williams, Michael Finley and Joaquin Guedes.

ABOUT HIDDEN EMPIRE FILM GROUP

Hidden Empire Film Group (“HEFG”), founded by Black filmmaking team Deon Taylor and Roxanne Avent Taylor in partnership with investor and philanthropist Robert F. Smith, is a next generation film production, distribution and marketing company. HEFG has partnered with major distributors including LIONSGATE on the steamy thriller FATALE starring Michael Ealy & two-time Academy Award® winner Hilary Swank and TRAFFIK, starring Paula Patton & Omar Epps as well as SONY SCREEN GEMS on the timely and insightful crime thriller BLACK & BLUE starring Academy Award® nominee Naomie Harris, Tyrese Gibson, Mike Colter and Frank Grillo and the psychological thriller THE INTRUDER starring Michael Ealy, Meagan Good and Dennis Quaid. Upcoming projects include the John Lewis biopic FREEDOM RIDE; the psychological thriller DON’T FEAR, which completed principal photography during the pandemic; the psychological thriller SILENT JOHN to be directed by Aisha Tyler; the next installment in the Meet the Blacks franchise THE HOUSE NEXT DOOR; and CJ Entertainment’s horror title GRAVE HILL. Learn more at https://hiddenempirefilmgroup.com/