Woman Charged With Hate Crime After Racial Harassment of Black Delivery Driver (Watch)

*Cell phone video led to a hate crime charge for a Berkeley woman who accused a delivery driver of speeding. She and her boyfriend then followed him, yelling racial slurs.

Berkeley police arrested 35-year-old Julie Warland last week after the confrontation near 1700 Delaware Street in North Berkeley. Amazon delivery driver Kendall McIntosh told KRON4 he was finishing rounds delivering packages in Berkeley when Walrand accused him of speeding and then she and her boyfriend followed him to Delaware Street and McGee Avenue in North Berkeley.

“That’s when the harassing started happening. I was just trying to do my job and she wouldn’t allow me to, she closed both double doors in the van I was trying to leave out of,” McIntosh said. Warland’s boyfriend then stood behind the delivery truck and prevented him from leaving, he said.

“His girlfriend also jumped inside my van as I was trying to back up and grabbing onto the steering wheel. She did that two times in a row,” McIntosh said.

McIntosh was finally able to get out of the vehicle but the screaming and racial slurs, like the n-word continued from Warland.

He says he’s thankful neighbors got involved and continued recording the incident.

“What constantly was running through my mind was you know it could be me in handcuffs instead of her so no matter what the situation is, just protect yourself. If you feel like you have to videotape it or anything, definitely do that because I felt like if there wasn’t a video. It wasn’t being recorded, she probably could’ve gotten away with saying this,” McIntosh said.

Berkeley police are classifying this as a hate crime and they arrested Warland on suspicion of false imprisonment, battery, using offensive words and willfully threatening a person based on their appearance.

Watch KRON4’s report below: