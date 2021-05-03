Monday, May 3, 2021
HomeNews
News

Get a Sneak Peek at ‘Mike Tyson: The Knockout’ Documentary Series for ABC News

By Ny MaGee
0

mike tyson

*A new Mike Tyson documentary series from ABC News will explore the famed boxer’s rise to fame and what life has been like since he stepped back from the spotlight. 

“Mike is a complicated individual,” a voiceover says in the first trailer for the  four-hour series “Mike Tyson: The Knockout.”

Per PEOPLE, in the series, Tyson recalls “the climb, the crash and the comeback” of his boxing career. He was the undisputed world heavyweight champion from 1987 to 1990.

“Mike Tyson was called the baddest man on the planet because he was the baddest man on the planet,” actress Rosie Perez says in the trailer.

READ MORE: Mike Tyson Slams Hulu Over ‘Iron Mike’ Limited Series, Calls for Boycott

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mike Tyson (@miketyson)

The series will also look at Tyson’s personal drama, including legal troubles and his 1992 rape conviction as well as accusations that he abused his first wife Robin Givens

“In addition to being an inspiring story of the perseverance and hard-won growth of one extraordinary person, Mike Tyson’s life and career are also relevant to the important collective self-reflection finally occurring in America,” said series executive producer Geoffrey Fletcher.

Get a sneak peek at “Mike Tyson: The Knockout” via the Twitter embed below:

In the trailer, when Tyson is asked what he would say to his 20-year-old self, the champ replies, “It’s gonna hurt, it’s gonna hurt bad. It’s gonna really hurt.”

The first half of “Mike Tyson: The Knockout” premieres on May 25, at 8 p.m. EST, with the second installment airing June 1 on ABC. The series will also be available on demand and on Hulu.

Previous articleVanessa Bryant Launches Mamba and Mambacita Apparel Line in Honor of Kobe and Gianna
Next articleRecording Academy Cancels ‘Secret’ Committees Following Backlash from Artists
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO