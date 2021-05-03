Get a Sneak Peek at ‘Mike Tyson: The Knockout’ Documentary Series for ABC News

*A new Mike Tyson documentary series from ABC News will explore the famed boxer’s rise to fame and what life has been like since he stepped back from the spotlight.

“Mike is a complicated individual,” a voiceover says in the first trailer for the four-hour series “Mike Tyson: The Knockout.”

Per PEOPLE, in the series, Tyson recalls “the climb, the crash and the comeback” of his boxing career. He was the undisputed world heavyweight champion from 1987 to 1990.

“Mike Tyson was called the baddest man on the planet because he was the baddest man on the planet,” actress Rosie Perez says in the trailer.

The series will also look at Tyson’s personal drama, including legal troubles and his 1992 rape conviction as well as accusations that he abused his first wife Robin Givens.

“In addition to being an inspiring story of the perseverance and hard-won growth of one extraordinary person, Mike Tyson’s life and career are also relevant to the important collective self-reflection finally occurring in America,” said series executive producer Geoffrey Fletcher.

Get a sneak peek at “Mike Tyson: The Knockout” via the Twitter embed below:

Get a sneak peek at “Mike Tyson: The Knockout.” The new docuseries takes a look at the former champ’s success, difficult fall and big comeback, with the two parts airing May 25 and June 1 on @ABCNetwork and streaming on @Hulu. WATCH HERE: https://t.co/6JzplMMC67 — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 3, 2021

In the trailer, when Tyson is asked what he would say to his 20-year-old self, the champ replies, “It’s gonna hurt, it’s gonna hurt bad. It’s gonna really hurt.”

.@ABC News Enters the Ring With Special 4-Hour Docu Series ‘Mike: Tyson: The Knockout’ Detailing the Life of the Boxing Legend 2-Part Primetime Event Chronicles Tyson’s Climb, Crash and Comeback Tue, 5/25 & 6/1, 8-10p.m. ET on @ABCNetwork#TheKnockout https://t.co/IiBDkJn5rt pic.twitter.com/3GRVf8vTYD — ABC News PR (@ABCNewsPR) May 3, 2021

The first half of “Mike Tyson: The Knockout” premieres on May 25, at 8 p.m. EST, with the second installment airing June 1 on ABC. The series will also be available on demand and on Hulu.