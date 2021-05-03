DJ Envy Responds to Backlash Over His Controversial Ma’Khia Bryant Comments

*DJ Envy has responded to the heat he’s catching for defending the police shooting of 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant.

While talking to school psychologist Dr. Umar Johnson on ‘The Breakfast Club last month, the two shared their opposing views on the Columbus police officer who fatally shot Ma’Khia. While Umar presented a valid argument against police brutality, Envy fired back with… “I’m not gonna lie, I must be a coon, coz I don’t agree with you on this.”

“Every case is different, and in this case, if I pull up to a scene and see a girl chasing another girl [and] about to stab a girl, my job as a police officer is to make sure that girl doesn’t get killed,” Envy said. “And the law allows me to stop that killing or that stabbing by any means necessary. That’s what the law allows me to do, on both sides.”

“This situation, my only thing is this, and you’re talking to somebody whose father is a retired cop, alright?” he added. “Now, when that cop pulled up, he doesn’t know friend or foe. He doesn’t know who called the police.”

The “Breakfast Club” host tells Page Six. “I understand people are upset and they have the right to be — but what I don’t like is this cancel culture, when they try to cancel somebody for an opinion.”

Envy added: “The whole situation is tragic and it’s sad because that system failed that young lady. The fact that she’s out there fighting at 16 with a grown woman. The fact that the older man seen in the video would rather kick the girl on the ground and join the fight instead of stopping the fight, all these things come together and the system failed that girl and it is sad.”

He further explained, “Everybody’s saying [the police] shoot first, but he possibly saved that [other girl’s] life … if she would’ve stabbed her, who knows if she would’ve lived. She could have got cut in the throat, in the face, we just don’t know what could happen.”

Envy, the son of a retired NYPD cop, and a victim of police harassment, noted that he “has experience with both sides of the spectrum.”

He also addressed the hateful comments he received from folks accusing him of being a sellout.

“It doesn’t hurt me … because people are mad about what’s going on and I’m mad and upset as well,” Envy said. “But I know who’s on my side and who’s not. I know who tries to help the community and who doesn’t. We sit here and raise money every year for organizations that fight against this. I help our community with financial freedom and learning about buying their own homes, and their own investment properties. So people can have financial freedom so they can use their own money.”