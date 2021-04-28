Wednesday, April 28, 2021
DJ Envy Catches Heat for Defending Police Killing of 16-Year-Old Ma’Khia Bryant [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
*DJ Envy is catching heat for referring to himself as a “coon” for supporting the police shooting of 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant

While talking to school psychologist Dr. Umar Johnson on ‘The Breakfast Club,’ the two men shared their opposing views on the Columbus police officer who fatally shot Ma’Khia. While Umar presented a valid argument against police brutality, Envy fired back with… “I’m not gonna lie, I must be a coon, coz I don’t agree with you on this.” 

“I mean, the cop got a call that said that, these women were jumping somebody. They hop out of the car and see a woman going at another woman with a knife. Yeah, maybe, if they would have shot her in the foot, or shot her in the leg, who’s to say she still couldn’t stab the young girl,” Envy said.

READ MORE: Ma’Khia Bryant: Dispute Over Messy Home Was Incident That Led to Death by Police


“Every case is different, and in this case, if I pull up to a scene and see a girl chasing another girl [and] about to stab a girl, my job as a police officer is to make sure that girl doesn’t get killed,” Envy said. “And the law allows me to stop that killing or that stabbing by any means necessary. That’s what the law allows me to do, on both sides.”

“This situation, my only thing is this, and you’re talking to somebody whose father is a retired cop, alright?” Envy added. “Now, when that cop pulled up, he doesn’t know friend or foe. He doesn’t know who called the police.”

Envy went on to say “that cop protected that young girl” who Ma’Khia was lunging at with a knife. The longtime radio host, who is the son of a cop, then expressed support for the officer’s decision to use extreme force.

Envy’s reaction sparked fierce backlash on social media.

One social media user responded to Envy’s remarks with: “Just finished the interview. Was really hoping he was joking. They even asked him if that poor girl woulda been blasted if she were White and he flip-flopped avoiding giving a straight answer,” the commenter tweeted.

Another asked, “Is DJ envy even Black?” A third commenter wrote, “DJ Envy been a wasteman but nothing he’s done is more waste than this.” Another Twitter user pointed out, “Every time a police shooting happens DJ envy corny ass always gotta remind everybody that his dad was a cop.” 

Watch Dr. Umar’s full interview with The Breakfast Club below.

Previous article: 'The Haves and the Have Nots' Final Episodes
Next article: BLIND ITEM: The Reality TV Star and the Cable Guy
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

