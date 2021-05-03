Caitlyn Jenner Supports Anti-Transgender Sports Restrictions [VIDEO]



*Caitlyn Jenner, the 71-year-old former Olympian previously known as Bruce Jenner, has weighed in on the legislation that would prohibit transgender girls and women from playing on female sports teams. Jenner told TMZ over the weekend that she fully supports these bans.

“This is a question of fairness. That’s why I oppose biological boys who are trans from competing in girls’ sports in school,” she said. “It just isn’t fair. And we have to protect girls sports in our schools.”

Jenner’s comments follow the bill recently passed in Florida that would ban trans students from participating in girls and women’s scholastic sports.

“This discriminatory bill is harmful and simply unnecessary; transgender youth have been playing sports consistent with their gender identity for years without incident on the state, collegiate and professional level,” Cathryn Oakley. Human Rights Campaign State Legislative Director and Senior Counsel, said in a statement. “This bill is based in fear, not fact, and pushed by legislators who have been fed misinformation by anti-LGBTQ extremists who don’t care about women’s sports or Floridians – they care about dismantling equality and have no compunction about transgender youth being harmed in the process.”

Peep the video report above.

READ MORE: Caitlyn Jenner Announces She’s Running for Governor of California, Twitter Responds

I didn’t expect to get asked this on my Saturday morning coffee run, but I’m clear about where I stand. It’s an issue of fairness and we need to protect girls’ sports in our schools.https://t.co/YODLDQ3csP — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) May 1, 2021

Meanwhile, Caitlyn Jenner announced last month that she’s eyeing a run for the next governor of California, and the news was met with harsh criticism on Twitter.

“I’m in!” Jenner wrote in an announcement on Instagram. “Sacramento needs an honest leader with a clear vision,” Jenner added in, taking aim at current Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The former “Keeping Up with the Kardashians star,” who is a staunch republican, told Axios that “for the past decade, we have seen the glimmer of the Golden State reduced by one-party rule that places politics over progress and special interests over people.”

Jenner is “running as someone that’s socially liberal and fiscally conservative,” a campaign adviser told the outlet. She has enlisted Trump’s former campaign manager, Brad Parscale, to advise her on her run for governor of California.

Parscale “is not the campaign manager but providing guidance on who to fill specific roles,” New York Times’ Washington correspondent, Maggie Haberman, tweeted.

Per Axios, Jenner, whose daughters are model Kendall Jenner and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner — is “talking with political consultants” about a run for the governor’s office.