Shara Prophet: Are You Getting Deep Restful Sleep?

*Are you getting Deep Restful Sleep? I am not talking about laying in bed for 7-8 hours tossing and turning. When was the last time you had a very deep sleep and woke up feeling refreshed and energized and ready to take on the day?

I am Shara Prophet the Mind Magic coach and I help people reconnect with and activate their inner power so they can heal themselves and design the life that they truly deserve and desire.

Sleep is essential to our health and well-being. While we sleep, the body repairs itself allowing emotional, mental, and physical healing to take place.

Did you know we sleep to dream?

Dreaming is the time for our brains to “take out the trash” or vent out any issues that could be blocking our desires for excellent health, a fulfilling career, more money, or meaningful relationships.

Dreams only occur when we sleep. If we don’t sleep well, we don’t dream, and the trash doesn’t get taken out. This can overload the brain causing hyper-suggestibility, fatigue, loss of memory, brain fog, and lack of focus.

I use hypnosis to help many clients with sleep issues like insomnia and anxiety. Hypnosis is a holistic and effective way to achieve amazing restful sleep. If you don’t want to use or want to discontinue use of sleep aids like sleeping pills, then hypnosis is a great alternative.

It is a state of focused awareness that automatically brings deep relaxation to the entire body. This deep comfort and relaxation help to bypass the mind’s natural defenses creating a direct line of communication with the subconscious mind which controls all our automatic behaviors.

We can use hypnosis to tell the subconscious mind that it is easy for you to fall asleep quickly and get sound, restful sleep. I always include a suggestion that you will wake up feeling refreshed and energized and in the event you need to wake up and respond to an emergency, you will do so immediately and be fully alert.

Check out my FREE hypnosis videos for Deep Sleep Fast on my YouTube channel, Open Door Hypnosis TV. This is a powerful hypnosis, so only listen to this when you are ready to sleep for the night. This hypnosis for deep sleep will help you release anxiety and tension, relax every muscle in your body, fall asleep faster, and get a nice deep sleep. I suggest listening to this hypnosis every night before bed until you can get to sleep on your own.

Of course, if you feel you need more assistance with your sleep issues, please consult a professional like your physician, a sleep expert, or a Certified Hypnotherapist like myself.

For more information, contact the author.

Shara Prophet

Shara Prophet, C.Ht. is a speaker, expert lecturer, Certified Hypnotherapist, Mystic and author of The B.E.M.A.G.I.C. Manifestation Workbook. She specializes in personal development and behaviour modification, is the founder of Open Door Hypnosis and The Mind Magic Institute. Shara created The Mind Magic Minute column to teach people “cheat codes” to living a more healthy, peaceful, and prosperous life. She was recently featured on OWN in the Dark Girl’s 2 Documentary.