Friday, April 30, 2021
SOUL Animator MontaQue Ruffin Talks Importance of Diversity in Animation and More / WATCH

By Fisher Jack
MontaQue Ruffin - Disney Voices
*On the heels of its monumental Academy Award win for best animated feature, Disney and Pixar’s SOUL kicks off new interview series from Disney+.

As part of an ongoing commitment to amplify Black stories, culture and community beyond just the 28 days of February, Disney+ continues its #BlackHistoryAlways content with a new interview series Disney+ Voices in which Black creatives connect for an open conversation about their process and passions through the lens of the Black experience.

In the special premiere episode, SOUL animator, MontaQue Ruffin (Coco, Finding Dory) talks with Disney+ animation producer Ezra Edmond (The Good Wife, Nashville) about overcoming imposter syndrome, inspiration behind the film’s beloved characters, and the magic of animation and storytelling as a form of escapism.

Celebrate the historic Oscar win for SOUL by rewatching the film on the Disney+ platform and going behind the animation in the premiere episode of Disney+ Voices on the YouTube channel.

ABOUT SOUL
Jamie Foxx leads an all-star cast in this hilarious, heart-filled adventure. Pixar’s SOUL introduces Joe (Foxx), who lands the gig of his life at the best jazz club in town. But one misstep lands Joe in a fantastical place: The Great Place. There, he teams up with soul 22 (Tina Fey), and together they find

the answers to some of life’s biggest questions.
source: Cashmere Agency

