Gayle King Reveals She’s Going to Be a Grandma, Daughter is Pregnant [WATCH]

*Gayle King has announced that she’s going to be a grandmother!

Speaking with Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show Wednesday, King dished about her daughter Kirby Bumpus’ wedding to husband Virgil Miller before revealing that Kirby is pregnant.

“So you’re bugging your daughter about having grandkids already, I heard?” said DeGeneres.

“Yes, Ellen. I am,” King responded. “I’ve been keeping a list of baby names. … Ellen, I have to tell you this: Right before I came on the air, I said, ‘Kirby, you know, I’m doing Ellen today. Can I tell Ellen?’ Ellen — she’s pregnant. She is pregnant.”

Big big news for favorite daughter Kirby and favorite son in law Virgil! Now I need your help… press play to find out why… open to all suggestions! pic.twitter.com/tYYg8iH7kd — Gayle King (@GayleKing) April 28, 2021

“We haven’t told anybody because I’ve been held to secrecy. She told all of her friends this past weekend, so she said I could tell you,” added King. “And, Ellen, I’m going to be a grandmother and I can’t wait! … Right before we went on the air, I said, ‘Kirby, if Ellen doesn’t ask me anything about grandchildren I’m not gonna mention it. But if she does ask me, I don’t wanna stand there and say I don’t know. I don’t want to do that.’ “

King said the baby is due in September.

“Listen, I’m the oldest of four girls. My whole life I wanted a big brother. My whole life. I just saw that people with big brothers were lucky,” King said. “So I always like a firstborn to be a boy, then the second one is a girl. Then you have a big brother that takes care of you. That’s just my own little fantasy.”

King then asked DeGeneres for “cool” grandparent nicknames.

“That’s your assignment … to come up with a cool grandmother name for Gayle,” she said.

