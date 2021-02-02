Tuesday, February 2, 2021
Home Relationships Family - Parenting - Births
Family - Parenting - Births

Gayle King’s Daughter Ties the Knot at Oprah Winfrey’s California Home

By Ny MaGee
0

*Gayle King is one proud mama after her daughter, Kirby Bumpus, wed Virgil Miller in December. 

King announced on CBS This Morning Monday that she is “over the moon” for her daughter, who got engaged to Miller in February 2019. 

King told Oprah Magazine that the wedding was an intimate gathering due to COVID restrictions, and was held at Oprah’s Santa Barbara estate. Kirby’s brother Will officiated the nuptials. 

“It wasn’t the wedding we planned, but it was absolutely perfect,” she said. “Nobody knows Kirby the way her brother does, so for him to do the ceremony felt meant to be,” King added. “My son, Will, says, ‘We call ourselves a tripod, and that day with Virgil, we became a perfect square.'”

READ MORE: ‘Alright Gayle, Enough’: Soho Karen Shushes Gayle King and Gives Her The Hand. See Gayle’s Reaction. (Watch)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gayle King (@gayleking)

The wedding guest list reportedly included King, Winfrey, and her partner Stedman GrahamKing shared the news of Kirby’s wedding on Instagram Monday.

“FINALLY fav daughter @kirbybump gave me permission to share the news she’s a married lady.. she & Virgil Miller tied the knot in super small service(6 people) @oprah house in December,” she wrote in the caption, sharing photos from the wedding day. Check out the post below.

“Not the wedding we planned in 2020 but my favorite son @willgb3 performed the ceremony… the day was gorgeous and so was kirby! I call that perfection..” King wrote.

King shares both of her adult children with ex-husband William Bumpus.

Oprah is Kirby’s godmother, and Kirby is editor-at-large at the Oprah Winfrey Magazine.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gayle King (@gayleking)

Previous articleSundance’s ‘First Date’ (Watch)
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Mariah Carey Sued by Her Estranged Sister Alison Over Memoir Allegations

Fisher Jack - 0
*So much for sisterly love. In her latest memoir, “The Meaning of Mariah Carey,” the singer claimed her older sister Alison was abusive towards...
Read more
Social Heat

Political Star Stacey Abrams is Now A Nobel Peace Prize Nominee!

Fisher Jack - 0
*Former Georgia governor Democratic candidate and star voting rights activist Stacey Abrams has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize! That’s right! Reuters reports that...
Read more
Social Heat

800 Capitol Rioters Just Might Get Away Clean As Justice Dept. Considers Dropping Charges

Fisher Jack - 0
*While there were zero issues with locating and prosecuting Black Lives Matter protestors, The Washington Post reports that the FBI and Justice Department are...
Read more
Social Heat

Raz B and Moniece Slaughter do IG Live to Talk Chris Stokes Molestation Allegations / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*While she previously alluded back in 2010 that Raz B was lying about his allegations against Chris Stokes, in-between time, Moniece Slaughter, the mother...
Read more
Social Heat

Beyoncé’s Rapper ‘Cousin’ (Martell ‘Kardone’ Derouen) Shot Dead at 34

Fisher Jack - 0
*A Texas-based rapper by the name of Martell Derouen, who performed under the name Kardone, has died of a gunshot wound. He was 34....
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO