Gayle King’s Daughter Ties the Knot at Oprah Winfrey’s California Home

*Gayle King is one proud mama after her daughter, Kirby Bumpus, wed Virgil Miller in December.

King announced on CBS This Morning Monday that she is “over the moon” for her daughter, who got engaged to Miller in February 2019.

King told Oprah Magazine that the wedding was an intimate gathering due to COVID restrictions, and was held at Oprah’s Santa Barbara estate. Kirby’s brother Will officiated the nuptials.

“It wasn’t the wedding we planned, but it was absolutely perfect,” she said. “Nobody knows Kirby the way her brother does, so for him to do the ceremony felt meant to be,” King added. “My son, Will, says, ‘We call ourselves a tripod, and that day with Virgil, we became a perfect square.'”

The wedding guest list reportedly included King, Winfrey, and her partner Stedman Graham. King shared the news of Kirby’s wedding on Instagram Monday.

“FINALLY fav daughter @kirbybump gave me permission to share the news she’s a married lady.. she & Virgil Miller tied the knot in super small service(6 people) @oprah house in December,” she wrote in the caption, sharing photos from the wedding day. Check out the post below.

“Not the wedding we planned in 2020 but my favorite son @willgb3 performed the ceremony… the day was gorgeous and so was kirby! I call that perfection..” King wrote.

King shares both of her adult children with ex-husband William Bumpus.

Oprah is Kirby’s godmother, and Kirby is editor-at-large at the Oprah Winfrey Magazine.