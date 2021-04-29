Lone Black GOP Sen. Tim Scott Declares America is ‘Not Racist’, Defends GA’s New Voting Laws in SOTU Response (Watch)

*Welp, break out the champagne Black folks. Sen. Tim Scott said Wednesday night that America is no longer “a racist country.” And oh… how Twitter has responded.

“Hear me clearly: America is not a racist country. It’s backwards to fight discrimination with different discrimination. And it’s wrong to try to use our painful past to dishonestly shut down debates in the present,” the Senate’s lone Black Republican declared during his party’s official response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address in the House of Representatives.

“Original sin is never the end of the story. Not in our souls and not for our nation. The real story is always redemption,” Scott continued.

The South Carolina senator, who supported former President Donald Trump throughout his four-year run, had the nerve to say that it’s Biden’s “actions” in the past three months that are “pulling us further and further apart.”

Watch below. (His “America is not a racist country” quip begins at 1:20.)

Sen. Scott went on to defend Georgia’s new restrictive voting laws that have been roundly criticized for seeking to disenfranchise Black voters, saying they make it, “easier to vote early in Georgia than in Democrat run New York.” Watch below.

“Nowhere do we need common ground more desperately than in our discussions of race,” Scott said, introducing his segment on working with Democrats on a new policing bill.

“I have experienced the pain of discrimination,” he added. “I know what it feels like to be pulled over for no reason, to be followed around a store while I’m shopping.”

He then criticized Democrats for blocking his efforts for police reform last year, but said he’s “hopeful” that new negotiations with Democratic Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey and Democratic Rep. Karen Bass of California, the author of the House-passed George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, will yield different results. Scott did not disclose in his rebuttal that Democrats blocked his 2020 bill because it kept qualified immunity for police officers in tact, which Republicans refuse to change.

Watch Scott’s full 14 min, 28 sec rebuttal below:

Reaction on Twitter was quick, with “Uncle Tim” trending within minutes of Sen. Scott finishing. Here are just some from both sides:

A major strategy of racists, is to incentivize one of it’s Black victims to act as the crash test dummy for white supremacy. When Uncle Tim Scott says America is not a racist country, he is fully aware he is speaking in bad faith. The purpose is to protect white supremacists pic.twitter.com/Wk8OVF2Nl1 — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) April 29, 2021

The fact that “Uncle Tim” is trending on Twitter tells you all you need to know about the left — Javon Price 🇺🇸 (@realJavonPrice) April 29, 2021

He was discriminated against in a country he just said ISNT RACIST.

I hate this guy.

On FOX, live, he said “Woke supremacy is far more dangerous than White Supremacy”.

No kidding, he fucking SAID THAT.

No one “woke” ever lynched someone, Uncle Tim. https://t.co/kAAZw2X3V8 — Nancy Trojakova (@nancytrojak) April 29, 2021

Sen. @votetimscott is an honorable man. He’s fought for Black Americans his entire life. HBCU funding, Criminal Justice & Police Reform, School Choice & Opportunity Zones. Bigotry should always be denounced. Biden & Democrats should denounce the disgusting use of “Uncle Tim”! pic.twitter.com/Lw01wgLYxX — PARIS (@PARISDENNARD) April 29, 2021

How can calling Tim Scott “Uncle Tim” be racist when he just told everyone this isn’t a racist country? 🙂🇺🇸 — DEFUND & ABOLISH POLICE, REFUND OUR COMMUNITIES (@BreeNewsome) April 29, 2021

“Uncle Tim” is trending on Twitter right now because apparently it’s okay to use racist epithets as long as they’re directed at a Republican. — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) April 29, 2021