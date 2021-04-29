Thursday, April 29, 2021
HomeToday’s Video
#BlackLivesMatter

Lone Black GOP Sen. Tim Scott Declares America is ‘Not Racist’, Defends GA’s New Voting Laws in SOTU Response (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
0

Sen. Tim Scott
Sen. Tim Scott delivers the official GOP response to President Biden’s State of the Union address (Apr 28, 2021)

*Welp, break out the champagne Black folks. Sen. Tim Scott said Wednesday night that America is no longer “a racist country.” And oh… how Twitter has responded.

“Hear me clearly: America is not a racist country. It’s backwards to fight discrimination with different discrimination. And it’s wrong to try to use our painful past to dishonestly shut down debates in the present,” the Senate’s lone Black Republican declared during his party’s official response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address in the House of Representatives.

“Original sin is never the end of the story. Not in our souls and not for our nation. The real story is always redemption,” Scott continued.

The South Carolina senator, who supported former President Donald Trump throughout his four-year run, had the nerve to say that it’s Biden’s “actions” in the past three months that are “pulling us further and further apart.”

Watch below. (His “America is not a racist country” quip begins at 1:20.)

Sen. Scott went on to defend Georgia’s new restrictive voting laws that have been roundly criticized for seeking to disenfranchise Black voters, saying they make it, “easier to vote early in Georgia than in Democrat run New York.” Watch below.

“Nowhere do we need common ground more desperately than in our discussions of race,” Scott said, introducing his segment on working with Democrats on a new policing bill.

“I have experienced the pain of discrimination,” he added. “I know what it feels like to be pulled over for no reason, to be followed around a store while I’m shopping.”

He then criticized Democrats for blocking his efforts for police reform last year, but said he’s “hopeful” that new negotiations with Democratic Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey and Democratic Rep. Karen Bass of California, the author of the House-passed George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, will yield different results. Scott did not disclose in his rebuttal that Democrats blocked his 2020 bill because it kept qualified immunity for police officers in tact, which Republicans refuse to change.

Watch Scott’s full 14 min, 28 sec rebuttal below:

Reaction on Twitter was quick, with “Uncle Tim” trending within minutes of Sen. Scott finishing. Here are just some from both sides:

Previous articleBodycam Footage Shows Calif. Cops Kneeling on Man for 5 Minutes Before he Died (Video)
Next articleStephen A. Drags Blake Griffin, Dishes On His New Show, Superteams, Getting Fired & Dating / WATCH
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO