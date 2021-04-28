Wednesday, April 28, 2021
JAY-Z Invests in Fitness Company That Specializes in At-Home Workouts

By Ny MaGee
jay-z

*JAY-Z, through his venture capitalist firm Marcy Venture Partners, has invested in Los Angeles-based fitness company LIT Method. 

Founded by Justin and Taylor Norris, PEOPLE writes that LIT Method “specializes in low impact, high-intensity training using their Strength Machine.” The outlet also notes that “the machine is an all-in-one water rower, Pilates reformer, and resistance band training system that offers more than 500 low-impact exercises including rowing, barre, strength training, physical therapy, and Pilates.”

The rapper/entrepreneur co-founded Marcy Venture Partners with recording artist Jay Brown and venture capitalist Larry Marcus.

READ MORE: Jay-Z Talks Family, Legacy and Parenting with Superstar Wife Beyonce

“Justin and Taylor are tenacious and adaptive entrepreneurs with so much drive and passion,” Marcus said in a statement. “Their engaging content, motivating style, and innovative equipment are a winning combination.” Justin and Taylor also discussed the new investment in a statement of their own. “Having Marcy Venture and Adrian Gonzalez as partners in this mission means we can support the growing demand for the machine, expand our product line, and make our method accessible to people across the country.”

LIT Method said in a statement on Instagram, “Today marks the next chapter of a growing global brand changing the way people approach fitness, and signals a lasting belief in LIT’s legacy of ‘building bodies, not breaking them. Visit litmethod.com to learn more about our mission, our machine, and our newest partners in powering your passions.”

Former Los Angeles Dodger and five-time MLB All-Star Adrian Gonzalez has also invested in LIT Method.

“Baseball, at times, has taken a tremendous toll on my body. We know that low-impact training prevents injuries – and we know that prehab is a necessity for pro athletes,” Gonzalez said, adding: “For me, it’s a natural fit to invest in something that is genuinely helping me and that I believe is the future of fitness.”

Meanwhile, JAY’s wife, Beyonce partnered with home fitness company Peloton last November to produce streaming content and workout classes with her music.

Previous articleA Black LAPD Cop Goes At LeBron James for His ‘YOU’RE NEXT #ACCOUNTABILITY’ Tweet
