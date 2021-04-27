Tuesday, April 27, 2021
Jay-Z Talks Family, Legacy and Parenting with Superstar Wife Beyonce

By Ny MaGee
beyonce & jay z - OTRII photo credit Raven Varona
Beyonce & Jay Z on their OTRll tour – photo: Raven Varona

*JAY-Z is opening up about family life and the legacy he and wife Beyonce have bestowed onto their children, Blue Ivy, 9, and twins — Sir and Rumi.

“Feeling loved is the most important thing a child needs, you know?” the hip-hop icon and entrepreneur said during an interview with The Sunday Times

“Not ‘Here’s this business that I’m going to hand over to you, that I’m creating for you.’ What if my child doesn’t want to be in music or sports?” he continued. “I have no idea, right? But as long as your child feels supported, and feels loved, I think anything is possible.”

Jigga says during the COVID-19 pandemic, the has learned family “is your foundation.”

“In the beginning, it was time for everyone to sit down and really connect, and really focus on family and being together, and take this time to learn more about each other. And then, as it wore on, it’s like, ‘OK, all right, what is the new normal?’ Family is your foundation.”

jay-z-blue-ivy-beyonce

The music mogul says his job as a parent is to “make sure we provide a loving environment, be very attentive to who they want to be.”

“It’s easy for us, as human beings, to want our children to do certain things, but we have no idea,” he said. “We’re just guides.”

Earlier this month, JAY-Z launched the Only See Great campaign with Puma, which was inspired by the rapper who first said: “I only see great. I don’t see good. I don’t see compromise. We should always strive to make something great, something that will last.”

‘JAY originally shared these personal thoughts on greatness in one of our very first discussions around product design,’ said Adam Petrick, Global Director of Brand and Marketing at PUMA. ‘His quote so perfectly represented the message that we as a brand wanted to convey in this unique year of sporting events and cultural moments, such as the Olympic Games in Tokyo. I think the message is about filtering out anything less than great, looking within and seeing something that no one else can see.’

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

