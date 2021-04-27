Jay-Z Talks Family, Legacy and Parenting with Superstar Wife Beyonce

*JAY-Z is opening up about family life and the legacy he and wife Beyonce have bestowed onto their children, Blue Ivy, 9, and twins — Sir and Rumi.

“Feeling loved is the most important thing a child needs, you know?” the hip-hop icon and entrepreneur said during an interview with The Sunday Times.

“Not ‘Here’s this business that I’m going to hand over to you, that I’m creating for you.’ What if my child doesn’t want to be in music or sports?” he continued. “I have no idea, right? But as long as your child feels supported, and feels loved, I think anything is possible.”

Jigga says during the COVID-19 pandemic, the has learned family “is your foundation.”

“In the beginning, it was time for everyone to sit down and really connect, and really focus on family and being together, and take this time to learn more about each other. And then, as it wore on, it’s like, ‘OK, all right, what is the new normal?’ Family is your foundation.”

READ MORE: Jay Z Wants His Name to be Remembered Like Bob Marley and Other Musical Greats

The music mogul says his job as a parent is to “make sure we provide a loving environment, be very attentive to who they want to be.”

“It’s easy for us, as human beings, to want our children to do certain things, but we have no idea,” he said. “We’re just guides.”

Earlier this month, JAY-Z launched the Only See Great campaign with Puma, which was inspired by the rapper who first said: “I only see great. I don’t see good. I don’t see compromise. We should always strive to make something great, something that will last.”

‘JAY originally shared these personal thoughts on greatness in one of our very first discussions around product design,’ said Adam Petrick, Global Director of Brand and Marketing at PUMA. ‘His quote so perfectly represented the message that we as a brand wanted to convey in this unique year of sporting events and cultural moments, such as the Olympic Games in Tokyo. I think the message is about filtering out anything less than great, looking within and seeing something that no one else can see.’