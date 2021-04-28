2-gether Again: Redman to Play Method Man’s Brother in Season ‘Power Book II: Ghost’

*Redman and Method Man are set to have an on-screen reunion!

Originally known together as a rap duo with the release of their 1999 Blackout! album, the pair made their on-screen debuts with 2001’s “How High?.” They also released a sitcom titled “Method & Red,” ending after nine episodes in 2004.

However, Method Man has still been active within the acting arena. He has had a recurring role as a crafty defense attorney–Davis Maclean–in the crime drama series “Power Book II: Ghost.” Specifically, he stars as the determined and cutthroat lawyer for Tasha St. Patrick, played by Naturi Naughton.

According to reports, Method Man will be joined by his former collaborator, Redman, for the television series’ second season. While Method plays the character of a slick and high-rolling defense attorney, Redman will play the role of Davis Maclean’s imprisoned older brother, Theo Rollins.

