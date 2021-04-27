Tuesday, April 27, 2021
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

J Young MDK Talks New Music & Working With Jamie Foxx

By Briana Wright
0

J Young MDK is a quadruple threat; rapper, singer, songwriter and actor, amongst other things. During the pandemic, he put his work into overdrive and released three albums in the three months.

Now that outside is slowly but surely opening back up, J Young MDK is bringing us even more content! Correspondent Briana Wright spoke to the 36-year-old about what’s next and how he does it…

“I just love this stuff…I just love entertainment from every aspect of it. In front of the camera and behind the camera and on the business side; just everything,” he said about his love for his craft.

J Young has a work ethic like no other. From his 50 songs in 50 weeks campaign, to his three albums of three different genres, it’s safe to say he takes no days off.

J Young MDK
Recording Artist J Young MDK via Upscale PR Agency.

J Young’s incredible talent and versatility makes perfect sense after learning his mentor is the infamous Jamie Foxx. J Young shared the type of encouragement he gets from having such a talented advisor.

“It’s motivation, it’s a good blueprint to watch and to learn from and it’s just a great experience.”

MORE NEWS:50 Cent to Star in Deon Taylor’s Heist Thriller ‘Free Agents’

Now, J Young plans to keep up the momentum of last year with several releases dropping soon. He said a new album will be released in the next few months, two new films, multiple music videos and more!

“A lot of stuff, you just have to stay tuned and pay attention. I have my hand in a lot of things this year and it’s exciting.”

Check out more from J Young MDK here.

J Young MDK
3 Albums 3 Months by J Young MDK via Upscale PR Agency

Previous articleTrey Songz Will Not Face Criminal Charges for Violent Altercation with Cops at Chiefs Game
Next articleJerel Jay Wilson Gets 20 Years for Setting Fire to Woman’s Home After She Rejected Him
Briana Wrighthttp://misswrightent.com

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO