J Young MDK Talks New Music & Working With Jamie Foxx

J Young MDK is a quadruple threat; rapper, singer, songwriter and actor, amongst other things. During the pandemic, he put his work into overdrive and released three albums in the three months.

Now that outside is slowly but surely opening back up, J Young MDK is bringing us even more content! Correspondent Briana Wright spoke to the 36-year-old about what’s next and how he does it…

“I just love this stuff…I just love entertainment from every aspect of it. In front of the camera and behind the camera and on the business side; just everything,” he said about his love for his craft.

J Young has a work ethic like no other. From his 50 songs in 50 weeks campaign, to his three albums of three different genres, it’s safe to say he takes no days off.

J Young’s incredible talent and versatility makes perfect sense after learning his mentor is the infamous Jamie Foxx. J Young shared the type of encouragement he gets from having such a talented advisor.

“It’s motivation, it’s a good blueprint to watch and to learn from and it’s just a great experience.”

MORE NEWS:50 Cent to Star in Deon Taylor’s Heist Thriller ‘Free Agents’

Now, J Young plans to keep up the momentum of last year with several releases dropping soon. He said a new album will be released in the next few months, two new films, multiple music videos and more!

“A lot of stuff, you just have to stay tuned and pay attention. I have my hand in a lot of things this year and it’s exciting.”

Check out more from J Young MDK here.