50 Cent to Star in Deon Taylor’s Heist Thriller ‘Free Agents’

*Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is set to star in and executive produce “Free Agents,” a sports heist thriller that Deon Taylor will direct for Lionsgate.

Per THR, Taylor wrote the script with Joe Bockol and will produce with partner Roxanne Avent Taylor via the duo’s Hidden Empire Film Group. According to the report, “Free Agents” follows a group of professional football players who come together to steal from the team owners who are exploiting them.

Here’s more from the outlet:

The story focuses on a journeyman player who gets his last shot at his dream, but just as he starts to find some on-field success, is lured into a dangerous crime ring with some of his teammates that threatens his dream, his family and his safety. Jackson will play the leader of the ring, a veteran linebacker who pulls the younger player into his dangerous scheme to get back at league owners.

“50 has been legendary in all ways I have been extremely impressed by his amazing energy onscreen and his ability to light up every scene he is in,” said Taylor in a statement. “I truly believe this extremely complex role will truly allow the world to understand just how unbelievably talented 50 is as an artist.”

READ MORE: 50 Cent, Kenya Barris Team For ‘The 50th Law’ Series Adaptation At Netflix (Video)

“50 is part of the Lionsgate family and time and again has proven to be a compelling presence as an actor,” stated Erin Westerman, Lionsgate’s motion picture group president of production.

In related news, Snoop Dogg, La La Anthony, and Serayah have joined the cast of 50’s new Starz series “Black Mafia Family.” The network said in a press release Thursday that Snoop will have a recurring role in the new series, while Anthony and Serayah will appear as recurring guest stars.

Here’s more from Variety:

The series is inspired by the true story of Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory— two brothers who rose from southwest Detroit in the late ‘80s and gave birth to one of the most influential crime families in the United States.

In his recurring role, Snoop Dogg will play Pastor Swift, the Flenory family’s spiritual advisor. Swift believes in the power of the Lord, but eventually becomes enveloped in every part of the Flenory’s life. He helps them find a lawyer and becomes a confidante. Their father resents Swift’s attention over the family, but all the good he does is undeniable.

“Their unwavering belief in family loyalty would be the cornerstone of their partnership and the crux of their eventual estrangement. This is a story about love, kinship and capitalism in the pursuit of the American dream,” an official synopsis reads.

50 Cent previously noted that “Black Mafia Family” could be a bigger hit than his hit Starz series “Power.”