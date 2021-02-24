50 Cent, Kenya Barris Team For ‘The 50th Law’ Series Adaptation At Netflix (Video)

*Kenya Barris, the creator/executive producer behind the “Black-ish” franchise, and the “Power” franchise executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, are joining forces to develop a series for Netflix based on “The 50th Law,” 50’s bestselling book written with Robert Greene.

Barris and Hale Rothstein, who together executive produce Barris’ Netflix comedy series “blackAF,” will write the pilot and executive produce the potential series alongside Jackson via G-Unit and Greene, reports Deadline.com. Lionsgate TV will produce under Jackson’s overall deal at Starz.

The 50th Law is a semi-autobiographical account detailing 50 Cent’s rise as both a hustler and a rapper, with lessons and anecdotes from historical figures such as Abraham Lincoln, Sun Tzu, Socrates, Napoleon, Malcolm X and James Baldwin.

Get more details about the book, and listen to the audiobook in the videos below: