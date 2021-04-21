Wednesday, April 21, 2021
WATCH: Actor Allius Barnes Dishes About Secrets and Plot Twists in New ‘Cruel Summer’ Series [EUR Excusive]

By Ny MaGee
0

*We caught up with actor Allius Barnes to dish about Freeform’s highly anticipated psychological mystery, “Cruel Summer,” which premiered with a two-hour event on April 20.

Barnes is best known for his first role on the Nickelodeon show “Sam & Cat.” He has also appeared in episodes of hit shows “Melissa & Joey,” “Bones,” “Rosewood” and “Chicago P.D.” In 2019, Barnes recurred on the Emmy® nominated show “PEN15,” opposite Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle, and FX’s “Snowfall.” He can also be seen in the feature film “American Skin,” directed by Nate Parker. For “Cruel Summer,” he serves as the much-needed diverse voice who has a larger arc as the show develops. 

READ MORE: Kierra Sheard Dishes On Relationships & Memoir / EURexclusive | WATCH

ALLIUS BARNES
CRUEL SUMMER – Freeform’s “Cruel Summer” stars Allius Barnes as Vince Fuller. (Freeform/Frank Ockenfels)

Per press release, from executive producer Jessica Biel (“The Sinner”), “Cruel Summer” follows two young women: Kate Wallis, the popular girl with a charmed life who one day goes missing, and Jeanette Turner, the nerdy wannabe who is accused of being connected to Kate’s disappearance. All signs point to Jeanette’s guilt, but is Kate really who she seems to be? Set over three summers and told through shifting points of view, the series challenges perception and follows how one girl can go from being a sweet outlier to the most despised person in America. 

How does Barnes fit into the mix? After watching the first four episodes, his character Vince Fuller certainly knows more than he’s telling about what’s really going on between Kate and Jeanette, and he also has a few secrets of his own. Hear him explain in our exclusive interview via the clip above. 

The series also stars Olivia Holt, Chiara Aurelia, Michael Landes, Froy Gutierrez, Harley Quinn Smith, Blake Lee and Brooklyn Sudano. 

“Cruel Summer” airs Tuesdays, at 9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT on Freeform, and the day after it airs you can stream it on Hulu.

Watch the trailer below:

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

