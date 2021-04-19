Chris Cuomo Says Police Reform Won’t Happen Until White Kids ‘Start Getting Killed’ [WATCH]

*CNN’s Chris Cuomo believes police reform in the U.S. will only happen if officers were to kill the children of white people.

“How many more?” Cuomo said. “Die of the pandemic, dying from police shootings. George Floyd, Daunte Wright. I wonder if you’ll remember their names six months from now because they’ll be replaced by so many others.”

He then condemned people who fault of the shootings on the victims. “Why do that? Because you wanna make the problem them. Takes the onus off the idea that you’re wrong about policing needing to change.” He continued, “Forget that police are trained to deal with non-compliance with force that is not lethal. Hey, comply or die.”

Cuomo went on to explain that if the children of white folks were being gunned down, the national conversation about police reform would be much different.

READ MORE: Louisville Cop Repeatedly Punches Protester During Arrest (Video)

.@ChrisCuomo decries the “us and them” culture nascent in American political life. “There’s never a solution that doesn’t begin with ‘we,’ ’We, the people.’” he says. “…All we have is the interconnectedness and interdependence. If you give up on each other, that’s it.” pic.twitter.com/j4GrM5uRfd — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) April 17, 2021

“And you know what the answer is. You really do. You don’t like it, I don’t like it, it scares me,” he said. “Shootings, gun laws, access to weapons. Oh, I know when they’ll change. Your kids start getting killed, white people’s kids start getting killed.”

Hear more from Cuomo about the issue via the YouTube clip above. White supremacists and their bootlicks are angry over his comments because they know every word is true.

Cuomo’s remarks come ahead of the verdict in the Derek Chauvin murder trail.

We reported earlier, the police killing of George Floyd last May launched ongoing protests and a racial reckoning across the United States and around the world. Today the prosecution and defense in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, charged in Floyd’s death, are expected to begin their closing arguments at 9 a.m. CT.

The prosecution rested its case last week after calling 38 witnesses and playing dozens of video clips over the course of 11 days. The defense rested Thursday after calling seven witnesses over two days.

Following closing arguments, Judge Cahill will instruct the jurors on the laws in the case before verdict deliberations. Two members of the jury will be informed that they were alternates and will not be part of deliberations.

The jurors will be sequestered during deliberations, with the court providing meals and hotel rooms, where security will be provided by marshals.

Meanwhile, Minneapolis and other cities across the U.S. are bracing for a possible verdict Monday (April 19).